A shocking video from Bihar has triggered a debate on road safety after a man was filmed standing upright on a moving motorcycle, with a truck following closely behind. The risky stunt, which appears to have been performed for social media attention, has raised concerns about reckless behaviour on public roads.

A shocking video from Bihar has triggered a debate on road safety after a man was filmed standing upright on a moving motorcycle, with a truck following closely behind. The risky stunt, which appears to have been performed for social media attention, has raised concerns about reckless behaviour on public roads and whether authorities will take action against the person involved.

The video was shared by the X account The Bihar. It shows the man riding a motorcycle along a road while a truck travels directly behind him. Instead of maintaining a normal riding position, he stands on the motorcycle's seat while the vehicle is still in motion. He even strikes poses as the bike continues moving, seemingly unbothered by the heavy vehicle following him.

The stunt leaves very little room for error. A sudden loss of balance, an unexpected movement or even a change in speed could have resulted in a serious accident. With a truck travelling so close behind, the consequences could have been dangerous not only for the motorcyclist but also for other road users.

Sharing the clip, The Bihar questioned whether the viral video would lead to any action against the man. The account wrote: “Now that this reel has gone viral, will action be taken on it too?”

Watch the viral video here:

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The video has since prompted discussions about the growing trend of performing dangerous stunts on public roads to create viral social media content. Several viewers questioned whether the pursuit of online attention was encouraging people to take increasingly reckless risks.

Some also pointed out that the stunt put the truck driver in a difficult situation, potentially exposing another road user to danger. Others raised questions about whether such behaviour could amount to a criminal offence and whether traffic authorities could take action.

The incident has once again brought road safety and accountability into focus, with viewers questioning whether viral stunts involving moving vehicles should be treated more seriously rather than dismissed as online entertainment.