President Zelenskyy admitted that Ukraine's sinking of a Russian warship in Libya was conducted without coordination with European partners. He assured allies that steps are being taken to improve communication regarding future operations.

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 28 (ANI): As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its fifth year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukraine's operation that sank a Russian warship at a Libyan naval base was carried out without prior coordination with European partners. The admission came late on Friday following a phone call between Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government has been closely watching the conflict's widening footprint. Sharing details of the conversation on X, Zelenskyy underscored the importance of alignment between Kyiv and its allies during critical moments. "We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it's important that we understand each other," he wrote. "I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners," Zelenskyy stated.

The diplomatic outreach follows concerns raised by Meloni, who has cautioned Kyiv against allowing the war with Moscow, ongoing since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, to spill into the Mediterranean Sea. The maritime front drew heightened attention earlier this month when Ukrainian officials announced that their naval drones had sunk the Russian warship Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi. During the same mission, Ukrainian forces also hit a Russian cargo vessel off Libya's coast, a ship Kyiv maintained was being utilised to transport weapons. While the strike marked a notable geographic expansion of Ukrainian naval operations, Kyiv emphasised that the operation targeted Moscow's military assets rather than Libya itself. Looking to reassure European allies moving forward, Zelenskyy noted that steps are being taken to prevent similar communication gaps between Kyiv and its partners. "I also stressed our commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular, and effective communication," he added. (ANI)