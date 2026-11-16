Prince William and Princess Catherine visited Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize and played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. During a meet-and-greet, Catherine politely declined to sign an autograph for a fan due to long-standing Royal Family protocols against forging signatures.

Prince of Wales, William, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, kicked off their three-day official visit to India in Mumbai on Monday, November 16. The Royal couple arrived in the financial capital primarily for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, marking their first joint visit to India in a decade.

William and Catherine were joined by former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for a special cricket engagement at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai, where they played gully cricket with local schoolchildren, with Tendulkar and Poonan Raut also joining in for a fun engagement.

Willian and Catherine’s visit to Mumbai was part of the UK-India cultural exchange and environmental diplomacy, anchored by global events like the Earthshot Prize.

Also Read: Prince William Highlights India's Role in Global Climate Solutions

Catherine Politely Declines to Sign an Autograph

William and Catherine engaged in a public meet-and-greet with well-wishers during their Mumbai visit, greeting crowds and interacting with people gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, who were visiting the financial capital on Monday.

After playing gully cricket with local schoolchildren, the royal couple and Sachin Tendulkar interacted with spectators and well-wishers gathered at the venue, greeting members of the public before continuing with their scheduled engagements in Mumbai. However, Princess of Wales Catherine was caught politely declining to sign an autograph for a young fan.

In a viral video, Tendulkar was seen happily signing the jerseys, shirts, and caps for the excited crowd, while the Princess of Wales politely declined an autograph request from a young fan, reportedly saying, ‘Sorry, I can't sign.’. However, Catherine and William continued to interact with local schoolchildren.

Princess of Wales, Catherine, who is often known for her warm demeanour and approachable public presence, apparently maintained a certain level of boundary and graceful poise while interacting with local schoolchildren who were part of the special sporting event.

The schoolchildren were part of an environmental sustainability initiative organised during the royal couple's Mumbai visit to promote awareness about protecting the planet, with the gully cricket session offering a fun way to engage young people in the cause.

Why Catherine Declined to Sign an Autograph?

Princess of Wales Catherine, born Kate Middleton, comes from a royal family, which has maintained centuries-old traditions and protocols designed to protect its members and uphold the dignity of the crown. William and Catherine can interact with the people but cannot provide written signatures or personal autographs,

According to the Royal Family protocol, this long-standing security rule exists primarily to eliminate the risk of signatures being forged, stolen, or fraudulently reproduced on documents or commercial items. The protocol has been in place since the Royal Family's longstanding convention.

Royal commentators noted that avoiding autographs prevents resentment among the crowd over who gets favoured and maintains a boundary between working royals and traditional celebrities. However, members of the British Royal Family are only permitted to sign official state documents or visitor guestbooks during engagements.

Back in 2010, there was a rare exception when then-Prince Charles broke the convention by signing an autograph reading ‘Charles 2010' on a piece of paper for the son of a couple whose home was damaged by severe flooding in Cornwall, England.

However, since then, the members of the British Royal Family have generally continued to follow the convention of declining personal autograph requests during public engagements. Therefore, Catherine’s decline to sign an autograph did not stem from reluctance to interact with her admirers, but rather from an unwavering commitment to these historic safeguards.

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