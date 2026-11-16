PM Modi will attend the redevelopment ceremony at the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. During his visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits, he also engaged with the Indian diaspora and attended cultural events.

PM Modi to Join Redevelopment Ceremony at Historic Manila Gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he will participate in a ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the occasion would be a special one and highlighted the spiritual significance of the historic Sikh place of worship.

"Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day. I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance. Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet," the Prime Minister said.

The Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in the capital, Manila, was founded in 1929 by a small group of Punjabi migrants and is the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines. The announcement coincides with PM Modi's arrival for the ASEAN Summit and his interactions with the Indian community in Manila.