Prince William and Princess Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton, are in India for a three-day visit that puts the country's environmental efforts, technological capabilities and young innovators in the international spotlight. While the royal couple's visit has attracted attention for their meeting with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Prince William's choice of an Indian-inspired outfit, the bigger reason for their visit is the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17.

The visit is significant for India in several ways. It gives the country an opportunity to showcase home-grown environmental solutions before an international audience, highlights its growing role in the global sustainability conversation and provides a platform to strengthen its cultural and people-to-people connections with the United Kingdom.

It also comes at an important moment for the royal couple. This is their first joint overseas visit since Princess Catherine announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. For the Princess, returning to India and attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony is another step in her gradual return to international royal engagements.

But what makes this visit important for India? Here are the key reasons.