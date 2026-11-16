President Trump signaled openness to Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO, stating he learned a lesson. Amidst internal administration debates on China policy, Trump emphasized diplomatic restraint ahead of upcoming high-stakes Asian summits.

Trump Signals Support For Jensen Huang Return To Lead Nvidia Giant

US President Donald Trump said he "would not mind" seeing Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, suggesting the scandal-hit chipmaker co-founder had "learned a big lesson" while cautioning against taking an aggressive stance that could "insult China" ahead of his upcoming trip to Asia.

Speaking to reporters before departing for the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, following which he will head to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit and a high-stakes trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump weighed in on the mounting Silicon Valley push to bring Huang back just days after he resigned after his extramarital relationship became public.

Asked directly whether he wanted to see Huang reinstated at the helm of the USD 4 trillion artificial intelligence giant, Trump signalled openness to the idea even after previously floating Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential successor. "I would not mind. I would not mind that," Trump said. "I like, you know, I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that uh Jensen's reinstatement, I think he learned a big lesson, I guess. Maybe one lesson's more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that."

Responding to suspicion of Alice Huang being a Chinese spy, Trump said that he is unaware of her true identity while noting that "beautiful women" coming from China are usually considered spies. "I don't know that she's a Chinese spy and I've said that... Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all. I mean, I really don't," he said.

Trump’s remarks stand in sharp contrast to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who argued on Sunday that Nvidia needs a "dramatic shake-up" and an outside chief executive, while demanding answers on whether the company turned a blind eye to chip smuggling to China. When pressed on Bessent’s criticisms and the Commerce Department's handling of export controls, Trump acknowledged competing policy approaches within his administration but stressed the importance of diplomatic restraint before arriving in China.

"Well, look, there are two different views. One view is you don't want to insult China. We have a very good relationship with China, and uh you don't want to insult them. And the other view is just go, you know, down and dirty and do what you have to do," Trump said. "Both, you can't say either is wrong or right."

Trump noted that strict US export curbs had already prevented Nvidia from selling its most advanced Blackwell processors to Beijing, limiting the company to older hardware. "Jensen, as you know, wanted to sell to China, and the only thing he was able to sell to China were chips that were sort of obsolete. A little bit like our avionics, our aviation equipment. He wasn't allowed to sell the Blackwell or any of that," Trump said. "But no, it's a different approach. Just a different approach. You know, we're heading to China, and I don't think you want to insult China just before you get there."