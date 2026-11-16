An Indian man living in Slovakia shares his monthly expenses, including ₹30,000 in taxes, ₹20,000 in rent and grocery costs. He estimates his total monthly expenditure at around ₹70,000 to ₹75,000.

Moving abroad is often seen as an opportunity to earn more, enjoy better facilities and experience a different lifestyle. However, living in another country can also come with significant expenses, from taxes and accommodation to groceries, transport and other everyday costs. For Indians planning to relocate to Europe, understanding these expenses is essential before making the move.

A recent video shared on social media by PG Gurjar has sparked interest in the cost of living in Slovakia. Raising the question of whether the European country is really expensive or whether people can live comfortably on an average salary, Gurjar shared a breakdown of his monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into the financial realities of living abroad.

Indian Man Shares Monthly Expenses In Slovakia

In the video, Gurjar discusses his monthly expenses, explaining how taxes and basic living costs take up a significant portion of his income. According to him, around ₹30,000 goes towards taxes every month.

He also spends approximately €200 (around ₹20,000) on room rent. With taxes and accommodation alone accounting for ₹50,000, a substantial part of his monthly income is already committed to essential expenses.

According to his calculation, his total monthly expenditure, including taxes, comes to approximately ₹70,000 to ₹75,000.

Groceries, Gym And Eating Out Add To Monthly Costs

Gurjar said he spends around ₹15,000 a month on groceries. His gym membership costs another ₹5,000, while eating out at restaurants can add between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 to his monthly spending.

Mobile phone bills and other everyday expenses also contribute to his overall budget. These expenses highlight how the cost of living in Slovakia can add up, even before accounting for unexpected purchases or additional personal expenses.

Can You Save Money While Living In Slovakia?

Despite the expenses, Gurjar said people can still manage to save a decent amount while living in Slovakia. However, the ability to save depends on factors such as monthly income, rent, lifestyle choices and spending habits.

Accommodation is one of the major factors influencing the cost of living. Shared rooms and student accommodation are generally more affordable options, while renting a private apartment, particularly in larger cities, can significantly increase monthly expenses.

Similarly, grocery bills, transport costs and entertainment expenses can vary depending on where a person lives and their lifestyle.

Indian Man Advises People To Consider Expenses Before Moving Abroad

Gurjar also offered a word of caution to people planning to relocate overseas. He said that although moving abroad may provide access to better facilities and different lifestyle opportunities, maintaining that standard of living can be expensive.

He advised people to understand the financial implications before deciding to move abroad. Prospective migrants should consider their expected salary, taxes, accommodation costs, daily expenses and potential savings rather than making a decision based only on the prospect of earning in euros.

His account highlights an important consideration for Indians planning to move to Europe: a higher salary does not necessarily translate into higher savings. Understanding the cost of living in Slovakia and preparing a realistic monthly budget can help people make more informed decisions before relocating.