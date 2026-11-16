A retired police officer and his wife were brutally executed in broad daylight in Maracaju, Brazil, by their former son-in-law. The suspect was later killed in a shootout with police. Investigations into the motive behind the family dispute are ongoing.

In yet another horrific incident in Brazil, a retired police officer and his wife were brutally executed in broad daylight after his former son-in-law walked up behind them, shot both in the back of the head, and emptied the magazine before calmly walking away from the scene in Maracaju, Mato Grosso do Sul, on Sunday, November 12.

The CCTV footage, which went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), shows an elderly couple reportedly sitting outside a convenience store when the suspect casually approached them from behind without arousing any suspicion. The suspect pulled out the firearm and opened fire at point-blank range, shooting both victims in the back of the head.

The retired police officer and his wife were apparently unaware of the imminent danger behind them, giving them no time to react or defend themselves before the first shots rang out. The suspect shot his former father-in-law before pulling the trigger on his wife, striking both in the head within seconds.

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Why Did the Former Son-in-Law Execute the Retired Officer and His Wife?

Maracaju, which is located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul in central-western Brazil, was left in shock following the brazen double homicide on the night of November 12. Both the retired police officer and his wife were shot dead on the spot after the gunmen emptied his entire magazine into them.

According to local reports, the suspect was identified as the former son-in-law of the deceased couple, Vantuir Chaves, 40, who allegedly carried out the killings following a family dispute. Reportedly, Chaves had separated from the couple’s daughter after a 16-year relationship but allegedly refused to accept the breakup.

He reportedly continued threatening his former wife and pressuring her to reconcile, but she refused. However, investigators suspected that the killings were linked to the arrest of Chaves' brother, Vladimir, five days earlier. Police believe Vantuir blamed the couple for reporting his brother to authorities after an alleged threat involving firearms.

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The main motive behind the killing of a retired police officer and his wife by Vantuir Chaves remains uncertain, as the investigations into the incident are still underway, with authorities working to piece together the exact sequence of events and family conflicts that led to the fatal attack.

Following the double murder in Maracaju, Mato Grosso do Sul, security forces launched a large-scale manhunt across Maracaju and neighboring municipalities to track down the suspect.

The Suspect Killed During Exchange of Gunfire

The local authorities reportedly received information about Chaves' whereabouts and tracked him down near the Maracaju Plaza Hotel on the morning of November 14. Vantuir Chaves was reportedly confronted by police officers at around 6:40 am when they attempted to arrest him.

As the police officers were attempting to arrest him, Chaves allegedly resisted and opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was struck during the confrontation and later died from his injuries on November 14, two days after he killed his former in-laws.

The police confirmed his death and brought an end to the manhunt. Meanwhile, Vantuir Chaves was initially rushed to a hospital in Maracaju after being shot during the exchange of gunfire, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

However, the police authorities have yet to release an official statement detailing the exact sequence of the confrontation and the forensic findings from both scenes. The death of Vantuir Chaves has effectively closed the criminal liability against the primary assailant, though investigations into the double murder and its circumstances remain ongoing.

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