Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is a finalist for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. CEO Suman Mishra expressed pride in representing India's EV sector during the global ceremony held in Mumbai, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable transport.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Named Earthshot Prize 2026 Award Finalist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Being named among the finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 is a proud moment for Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, especially as the global award ceremony is set to take place in Mumbai on November 17. The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Suman Mishra, said the recognition was an honour and an opportunity to showcase India’s growing electric vehicle industry on a global platform.

While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly, Mishra shared her excitement about being shortlisted for the prestigious environmental award, particularly as Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is based in Mumbai. “It’s so exciting for us and what an incredible honour to be shortlisted as a finalist, and it’s even more amazing because the event is final this time in Mumbai and we are a Mumbai-based company, so it’s really really awesome for us to be,” she said.

Talking about the company’s work in the electric vehicle sector, Mishra said Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has put nearly four lakh vehicles on Indian roads. She also spoke about the company’s experience of showcasing its electric vehicles at the event. “See, we are India’s one of the largest commercial EV manufacturers who are really put almost 4 lakh vehicles on the road today and it is it was a moment and a great opportunity to showcase our vehicle,” she said.

Recalling a special moment during the event, Mishra spoke about how the quiet performance of electric vehicles caught people’s attention. She said the vehicles made almost no sound while entering the hall, and people could not identify their arrival until they honked. “What was so amazing is that electric vehicles are so quiet, and ours has the best NVH, so there was almost no sound. So they couldn’t even figure out that we were entering the hall until we honked. So this was really amazing to have that moment to do this entrance, but great. I was excited,” she added.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility is among 3 finalists in the "Clean Our Air" category for The Earthshot Prize 2026. Mishra said reaching the final stage itself was a matter of pride for the company and added that she remained hopeful about winning the award. “I think it’s a great honour to be already identified as only one of the three in the Clean Our Air category. It’s already a great honour, and you know I hope I’m always optimistic so I hope we win but if not also it has been a great ride so far."

Earlier in the day, Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly in Mumbai. Addressing the gathering, he spoke about India’s role in showing how economic growth and environmental protection can go together. Speaking about the need to support new ideas and solutions, Prince William said, “Namaste and good afternoon. Six years ago, we set ourselves a 10-year mission to put our planet on a path to recovery. Since then, the Earthshot Prize has seen what happens when bold ideas are backed and given the chance to grow. They create jobs, improve lives and change what we believe is possible. And nowhere is that possibility more evident than here in India. Too often, the world’s emerging economies are presented with false choices.”

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony on November 17 and 18. The royal couple will also take part in engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. This will be their second official visit to India. (ANI)