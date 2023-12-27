Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet

    The viral cockpit view of a plane landing at night not only provides viewers with a visually stunning experience but also serves as a window into the world of aviation. Bedrettin Sagdic's captivating video has ignited conversations about the intricacies of pilot navigation and the unique challenges they face.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:37 PM IST

    A breathtaking glimpse of the night sky as a plane descends for landing has captured the fascination of social media users worldwide. The viral video, initially shared on Instagram by pilot Bedrettin Sagdic during a landing in Turkey, showcases the mesmerizing journey from above the clouds to the runway at Istanbul Airport. The clip, now circulating on various social media platforms, has amassed millions of views, drawing attention not only for its stunning visuals but also for the insights it provides into the pilot's perspective.

    The video commences with a spellbinding view of the plane hovering above a blanket of clouds in the night sky. As the aircraft steadily advances, a few clouds cloak its trajectory, adding an element of suspense and intrigue. The pilot, Bedrettin Sagdic, skillfully guides the plane through a sharp left turn, with intermittent flashes illuminating the screen. The culmination of this cinematic journey is the seamless touchdown on the runway of Istanbul Airport, a moment expertly captured in the viral footage.

    Bedrettin Sagdic, a pilot with a unique perspective, shared this extraordinary clip, offering viewers a firsthand experience of the thrilling moments leading up to a nighttime landing.

    The video's circulation on platforms like X sparked a wave of admiration and commentary from users enthralled by the immersive experience. Comments flooded in, with users expressing awe at the intensity of the 32-second clip and marveling at the ability to see through the thin layer of clouds.

    One user remarked, "That's an intense 32 seconds," capturing the sentiments of many who witnessed the gripping footage. Another user on X marveled, "Incredible how you can see through the thin layer of the clouds," highlighting the unique perspective the video provides.

    The video also prompted discussions on platforms like Reddit, with users sharing their surprise at the visual intricacies involved in the landing process. One Reddit user expressed astonishment, stating, "I always thought that the landing was mostly instrumentation and less visual." This insight led to a broader conversation about the complexities of pilot navigation, especially during challenging conditions like foggy weather.

    As the captivating video circulates, it coincides with the recognition of the pilot profession in the "100 Best Jobs" ranking for 2023 by US News, securing the 48th position this year.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 9:37 PM IST
