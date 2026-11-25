A pilot crash-landed a Beech A36 aircraft on a Louisville residential street after losing engine power. Homes were spared, and a dog survived, but the pilot and passenger were injured. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

In a miraculous display of quick thinking, a pilot successfully crash-landed a small aircraft onto a residential street in Louisville, Kentucky, reportedly after losing engine power, narrowly avoiding surrounding homes and preventing any injuries on the ground on Tuesday, November 24.

Captured by a doorbell camera of one of the nearby homes, dramatic footage shows the plane descending sharply above the neighbourhood, crashing into the tree branches before slamming onto the middle of the residential street. The tree branches were snapped off on impact, helping slow the aircraft’s descent before it skidded to a halt along the roadway.

However, the pilot and passenger were rushed to UofL Hospital with serious injuries, with one reportedly suffering life-threatening injuries. A dog that was also on board during the aircraft crash-landing survived and was taken into the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services.

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How Did the Louisville Plane Crash Happen?

Bowman Field, which is located in Louisville, was the intended landing destination for the Beech A36 aircraft. However, the aircraft reportedly experienced engine failure while attempting to land on Runway 6 and came down on Emerson Avenue, approximately half a mile from the runway.

According to a report by Weight Data Record (WRD), the pilot, whose identity was not disclosed, alerted air traffic control about the engine failure and warned that the aircraft would not make it to the runway. The residential street, which is located near the airport, became the pilot’s emergency landing spot as he attempted to avoid nearby homes.

Reportedly, the pilot informed air traffic control while attempting to steer the aircraft away from homes, saying:

“I'm not going to make the field. I'm going into the houses. I'll try to avoid whatever I can.”

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After the aircraft crash-landing, emergency responders rushed the pilot and passenger to UofL Hospital for treatment. Reportedly, one of the two occupants suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the dog aboard the aircraft survived the crash and was taken into the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services, where it was assessed and provided necessary care.

FAA And NTSB Investigate Louisville Plane Crash

Beech A36 aircraft crash has grabbed widespread attention online as federal aviation investigators work to determine what caused the single-engine plane to lose power during its approach to Bowman Field.

According to a report by Louisville Public Media, Louisville Fire Capt. Jelen Greene stated that a female passenger was in critical condition and being treated at UofL Hospital, while the male pilot was listed in serious condition. The authorities have not released their names as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

The police reportedly stated that they kept the crash site secure overnight after FAA and NTSB investigators paused their initial on-scene assessment for the night. Emerson Avenue remains closed to vehicle traffic between Lowell and Byron Avenues.

However, flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 and FAA registry records reportedly show that the Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, which was manufactured in 1985 and registered to Avan LLC, a company based in Lynwood, Illinois, had departed Lansing Municipal Airport near Chicago and was bound for Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport in Florida before diverting to Louisville following engine trouble.

Meanwhile, the NTSB's preliminary report is expected to provide details about the facts gathered during the initial investigation, including the aircraft's condition and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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