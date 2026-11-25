Nicole Renee Thorne, 37, faces indecent exposure and property damage charges after an incident in a Long View police car. A magistrate noted 14 past convictions.

A Connelly Springs woman is accused of exposing herself inside a Long View police patrol car and damaging the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant.

Nicole Renee Thorne, 37, faces charges of indecent exposure and damaging personal property, both misdemeanors.

The warrant states that on Friday, November 20, Thorne exposed her private parts inside a Long View Police Department patrol car on a public road, in front of a Long View officer.

It also accuses her of damaging the patrol car, which belongs to the Town of Long View. The document does not specify how the damage occurred or what brought her into the vehicle.

A magistrate signed the warrant on Saturday morning, and she was arrested in Burke County that night.

A Burke County magistrate, acting for Catawba County, set a $2,500 secured bond. In the release order, the magistrate wrote that a review of her criminal history showed 14 convictions over the past 10 years.

Catawba County jail records on Tuesday afternoon showed her held there under that bond. She is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Monday, December 7.

Court records show this is Thorne's fifth criminal case filed in North Carolina this year. The other four, in Burke and Rutherford counties, are closed.