Leslie Elizabeth Quesada Luna, 34, died at the scene after a black car was crushed between two trucks at a Callao intersection. The driver is critical.

A 34-year-old woman died on the morning of November 24, 2026, after a collision at the intersection of Avenida Elmer Faucett and Avenida República Argentina in Callao, Peru.

Security cameras belonging to the Municipalidad Provincial del Callao recorded a black passenger car with the plate F9F-598 being struck by a moving tractor-trailer. Witness accounts and initial reports indicate that a combi cut off the black car, or that the car lost control while attempting to pass, causing the semi-truck to drag it and crush it against the rear of a second heavy truck.

That second tractor-trailer had reportedly been parked at the intersection since the night before because of a mechanical failure, and it had been left without warning signage around it.

The passenger, Leslie Elizabeth Quesada Luna, 34, died at the scene. Firefighters pulled the driver, Ángel Enrique Puyayocha Colque, 54, from the wreckage and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers from the Policía Nacional del Perú detained the driver of the moving trailer. Traffic investigators from DPIAT are examining where responsibility lies, including the absence of hazard warnings around the parked truck.