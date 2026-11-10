A Cessna 172 plane flipped upside down on the tarmac at John Wayne Airport in California after reportedly getting caught in a powerful jet blast. The dramatic viral video sparked debates on ground safety protocols and air traffic control. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

A small plane, a Cessna 172, has once again become the centre of attention after dramatic viral footage captured the moment it flipped upside down at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California, on Saturday, November 7.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a Cessna 172 was seen taxiing on the general aviation ramp behind a commercial airliner as it prepared for departure. However, a small plane flipped upside down while taxiing across the aviation ramp after reportedly getting caught in a powerful jet blast.

This was another incident involving a Cessna 172 after a similar wind-related mishap occurred at the exact same airport back in November 2023. Just a few days ago, the same plane made an emergency landing on the busy Florida road in North Fort Myers on November 7.

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How Did the Plane Flip Over?

John Wayne Airport (SNA), which is located in Orange County, California, saw the incident unfold on its general aviation ramp. A single-engine Cessna 172 taxiied behind the commercial jet when the sudden surge of high-velocity jet blast slammed directly into the light trainer.

In footage posted by Fox News on its X handle, which later went viral on social media, a small plane was seen losing control as the immense wind force lifted its rear section into the air. The high-velocity engine exhaust caught beneath the wings of the lighter trainer, pitching the aircraft forward until it overturned completely onto its roof on the tarmac.

Despite the dramatic nature of the flip, the trainer and student pilot reportedly escaped uninjured, while the emergency crews at John Wayne Airport immediately responded to the scene to secure the overturned aircraft and ensure there was no fuel spillage on the ramp.

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Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation to review radio logs, air traffic control clearance instructions, and ground safety protocols to determine how the trainer ended up within the hazard zone of the spooling commercial airliner.

Though it was reported that gusty winds in the region could have contributed to the unstable conditions on the ramp, initial findings indicate that the primary trigger was the powerful force generated by the commercial airliner's engine thrust.

Social Media Reacts to Cessna 172 Flipping Upside Down

Cessna 172’s dramatic overturning incident sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many users questioning why the small aircraft was taxiing so close behind a commercial airliner

Taking to their X handles, several users blamed the pilot for taxiing too close to the commercial aircraft, while others questioned the role of air traffic control (ATC) in allowing the Cessna 172 to enter the area exposed to the powerful jet blast.

Another section of users also pointed out the risks of jet blast to smaller aircraft and called for stricter ground safety measures at airports. Others suggested that pilots should maintain a greater distance from commercial airliners to avoid similar incidents.

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Meanwhile, the Cessna 172 has been involved in another unusual incident in recent days, after a small aircraft of the same model made an emergency landing on a busy road in North Fort Myers, Florida, on November 7.

On November 1, a Learjet 60 business jet crashed in Greenacres, Florida, near West Palm Beach, killing all nine people on board. This raises serious questions about aviation safety and the risks involved in operating smaller aircraft.

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