A man and his dog were swept into the ocean by a powerful sneaker wave at Cannon Beach during dangerous King Tide conditions, just hours after police warned him to stay away from the hazardous surf. The dramatic incident was caught on camera.

In what was a terrifying close call along the Oregon coast, a man and his dog were swept off their feet by a powerful sneaker wave at Cannon Beach on Tuesday, November 24, just hours after police warned him to stay away from the hazardous surf.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the man was seen standing on the staircase of a beach access point along the shoreline as massive King Tide waves crashed ashore, before the sudden surge rushed up to the steps and swept both him and his dog off their feet into churning water.

However, the man and his dog fought off the surf's strong pull, scrambled to another set of beach stairs, and climbed back to safety without sustaining any injuries, as bystanders watched the dramatic escape unfold from higher ground.

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How Did the Cannon Beach Sneaker Wave Incident Unfold?

Cannon Beach, which is located on the northern Oregon coast, was experiencing dangerous King Tide conditions on Tuesday when the incident took place. A sneaker wave is a disproportionately large coastal wave that surges far higher up the beach than preceding waves without warning, strong enough to knock people down.

According to reports, the Cannon Beach Police Department had contacted the man earlier that morning after stopping him while driving on the beach south of Tolovana Wayside. He reportedly told the officers that he wanted to have a closer look at King Tide, following which he was cited for driving on the ocean shore and warned to stay off the beach due to the dangerous conditions.

However, just an hour later, officers and firefighters received reports of the same man and his dog being swept into the surf near Ecola Creek. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where the pair managed to escape powerful waves and make their way back to safety without suffering any injuries.

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The man and the dog, who was tagged with a leash, were initially rescued by nearby bystanders before being reunited with their family.

The incident prompted authorities to reiterate warnings about the dangers of sneaker waves and urge beachgoers to maintain a safe distance from the shoreline during King Tide conditions.

‘The Ocean Is Unforgiving’: Police Detail Timeline of Cannon Beach Incident

Following the narrow escape, Cannon Beach Police Chief Rob Shultz addressed the incident, emphasizing how quickly coastal conditions can turn life-threatening when warnings go unheeded.

Recounting his earlier interaction with the man, Shultz said he had personally spoken to him about respecting the water while viewing the seasonal tides, adding that the dog was rescued by nearby bystanders farther down the seawall, who climbed down a ladder, grabbed the pet, and lifted it back to safety.

“I talked to him about the safety of the beach and that it's great that people come down here to watch the king tides, but to do it with some respect for the ocean," Shultz said, as quoted by 13Wham.

“It's unforgiving, it's unpredictable, do it from a distance, do it from a vantage point of safety.

“His dog was rescued by some bystanders a little bit farther down the seawall. They were able to go down a ladder, grab the dog by its harness, and lift it up to safety," he added.

Meanwhile, Cannon Beach Fire District Captain Koa Lyu revealed that the man suffered mild hypothermia, while his dog was rescued by bystanders who pulled it to safety using its extended leash. Lyu urged beachgoers to stay off the shore during dangerous King Tide conditions.

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