An Australian woman has given Hyderabad Metro a perfect 10/10 rating after her first train journey in India. Her review praising its cleanliness and comfort has gone viral, sparking a debate over peak-hour crowds

An Australian woman named Crystal, who lives in Melbourne, has caught the internet's attention after sharing her first experience travelling on the Hyderabad Metro during her visit to India with her Indian husband and son.

Crystal, who had never travelled by train in India before, decided to experience the country's metro system and compare it with public transport in Australia. However, what she encountered turned out to be much better than she had anticipated.

In her Instagram video, she praised the cleanliness of the metro station as well as the train itself. She also appreciated the availability of a separate coach for women, which she felt added to passenger convenience and comfort.

Another detail that caught her attention was the temperature inside the train. According to Crystal, the air conditioning was comfortable, making the overall journey pleasant.

Describing her experience, she said the ride was stress-free and admitted that she had not expected such a positive first impression.

Crystal Gives Hyderabad Metro A Perfect 10/10 Rating

Crystal was particularly impressed by how quickly and conveniently she could travel using the Hyderabad Metro. She described the service as fast, clean and easy to navigate.

After completing her first journey, she gave the city's metro network a perfect score of 10 out of 10.

However, she was also careful to point out that her experience might not represent what every passenger encounters daily. Crystal revealed that she had travelled during off-peak hours, when the number of commuters is generally lower.

She acknowledged that travelling during busy hours could present a different picture, particularly because of the crowds.

Her honest assessment, combining appreciation with a realistic observation, has become a talking point among social media users.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Hyderabad Metro's Peak-Hour Rush

Crystal's review, shared through the Instagram account The Aussie Indian Fam, has triggered a discussion about the everyday experience of travelling on Hyderabad Metro.

While several users agreed with her positive assessment, others highlighted the difficulties passengers face during rush hours.

One social media user pointed out that travelling on the metro was generally convenient as long as the trains were not excessively crowded.

Another commuter said the service was useful for avoiding road traffic but noted that navigating crowds at Ameerpet, particularly while travelling towards Raidurg, could be challenging.

Some users also cautioned Crystal that even the women's coach could become overcrowded during peak hours.

Meanwhile, others defended Hyderabad Metro, arguing that overcrowding is a common challenge faced by public transport networks in major cities across the world. One user even compared it favourably with the New York City subway system.