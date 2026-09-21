President Zelenskyy reports Russian strikes across 10 regions, killing one and injuring eight. He calls for pressure on Moscow. Meanwhile, Ukraine reportedly launched drone attacks on Moscow as Russia held its State Duma elections.

Zelenskyy Condemns 'Vicious' Russian Strikes Across 10 Regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday alleged that Russian forces struck ten Ukrainian regions during last evening and throughout the night, with eight people injured and one woman killed in a drone strike in the Kharkiv region. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "A vicious, deliberate Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia began last evening. Nine-story residential buildings, a university facility, a shopping mall, and a boiler house were damaged. As of now, five people have been reported injured, and some residents were evacuated. In Lozova, Kharkiv region, a woman was killed in a drone strike. My condolences to her family and loved ones. Three other people were injured. Overall, the Russians struck 10 of our regions in the evening and throughout the night."

He alleged that the strikes came as Russia continued its escalation and called for pressure on Moscow alongside diplomatic efforts. Zelenskyy also said diplomacy must work in parallel with pressure on Russia and said leaders at the UN General Assembly should focus on achieving peace through joint efforts. He said, "Russia is not backing down from its escalation and is sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war. All of this is happening as the stability of the world has already been shattered by this war. We must continue pressuring the aggressor to bring this war to an end. Every response and every long-range sanction is part of the pressure that is actually working, and the world can feel it. But diplomacy must work in parallel. At the UN General Assembly, we will discuss how we can achieve peace through joint efforts. This is the main task that all leaders should be working on. I thank everyone who is helping."

Ukraine Launches Drone Attacks on Moscow

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 drones were launched by Ukraine towards Moscow and the Moscow region on Sunday amid heightened military activity. Russian officials said the attacks killed at least two people and damaged a major oil refinery. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin alleged the strikes were planned to disrupt Russia's State Duma elections, while Ukraine did not independently confirm the claim.

Putin's Party Leads in State Duma Elections

The developments came as Russia's ruling United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, led the State Duma elections with 57.5 per cent of the initial vote after three days of voting ended on Sunday. Final results are expected to be finalised by September 25.

The election was the first State Duma vote since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Putin had presented the election as an indication of public support for the country's military and political course. “Your choice and determination will show once again that millions of people are backing our fighters and that we stand together, united by shared values, our historical memory, love for our Motherland,” Putin said, according to the background provided.

The election was held amid a tightly controlled political environment, with meaningful opposition largely absent, according to the supplied background. Russia's Yabloko party was barred from the federal party-list election by the Supreme Court last month.

The Central Election Commission recorded a turnout of 56.66 per cent. United Russia had won 324 of the 450 State Duma seats in the 2021 election.

Zelenskyy to Meet Trump Amid De-escalation Push

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday as Washington pushes for de-escalation. The two are expected to discuss efforts to reduce hostilities and revive negotiations. Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who also heads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, has been working with White House envoys to arrange talks.