A new US sanctions law targeting buyers of Russian energy has placed India at the center of a growing diplomatic challenge, raising questions about trade, energy security and the future of bilateral ties.

A major new US sanctions law aimed at curbing purchases of Russian energy has opened a fresh chapter of uncertainty in India-US relations, with New Delhi emerging as one of the countries most exposed to its consequences.

The legislation, recently approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue importing Russian oil and gas. While the measure applies broadly, India and China, the two largest buyers of Russian energy, are widely seen as its primary targets.

The development has triggered concern in New Delhi, where officials have argued that energy security remains a vital national requirement rather than a geopolitical choice.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has already indicated that the issue could carry implications for the broader bilateral relationship. The concern stems not only from the economic impact of possible tariffs but also from what the legislation signals about the direction of policy between the two countries.

The timing is particularly notable. Exactly 25 years ago, the United States removed sanctions imposed after India’s 1998 nuclear tests. Today, another round of pressure is emerging, this time centered on energy purchases rather than strategic weapons.

Officials and observers view the current dispute as one of the most serious challenges facing India-US relations in recent years.

For Washington, the objective is to reduce financial flows supporting Russia’s economy. For India, the issue is closely linked to affordable energy supplies for a population of 1.4 billion people.

That fundamental difference in priorities has created a diplomatic collision that neither side appears willing to easily abandon.

Russian Oil At The Center Of The Dispute

India has become one of the largest buyers of Russian crude since global energy markets were disrupted by geopolitical conflicts and sanctions.

According to figures cited by Indian officials, Russian oil accounted for roughly half of India's crude imports during July 2026. The country remains heavily dependent on imported oil, with more than 88 per cent of its consumption coming from overseas suppliers.

Indian representatives have repeatedly argued that purchasing decisions are based on availability, affordability, commercial viability and market conditions.

From New Delhi’s perspective, replacing Russian supplies is not simply a political decision. It would require securing alternative volumes in a tight global market while avoiding significant increases in domestic energy costs.

The US position reflects a different calculation.

Supporters of the sanctions argue that countries continuing to purchase Russian energy are indirectly helping sustain Moscow's finances. The new law seeks to create economic pressure designed to reduce those purchases.

However, the measure risks creating resentment among partners that view energy imports as an economic necessity rather than a strategic alignment with Russia.

This tension has become a central feature of the current debate.

Complicating matters further are remarks made by American officials in recent months regarding concerns about allowing India to grow into another major economic competitor.

Some analysts point to Washington’s long-running reassessment of its relationship with China. The rapid rise of China as a global manufacturing and economic power has led parts of the American policy establishment to question whether previous strategies contributed to the emergence of a major rival.

Those concerns have increasingly influenced discussions about how the United States approaches other large economies.

Strategic Autonomy Remains India’s Core Position

New Delhi’s response has been shaped by a principle that has guided Indian foreign policy for decades: strategic autonomy.

Rather than aligning itself exclusively with a single power bloc, India has traditionally pursued relationships with multiple partners based on national interests.

This approach allows the country to buy energy, technology and defence equipment from different countries according to its needs.

Officials argue that such flexibility is necessary for a country of India's size, economic profile and development requirements.

The current sanctions dispute highlights that philosophy in practice.

India maintains defence ties with the United States and other Western countries, continues purchasing Russian crude and engages with a wide range of global economic partners simultaneously.

As a result, pressure from abroad often encounters resistance when it appears to conflict with core domestic priorities.

The present standoff also carries historical parallels.

Following India's nuclear tests in 1998, the United States imposed sanctions that many observers believed would significantly damage the Indian economy. Yet bilateral ties gradually recovered, eventually leading to expanded cooperation and the landmark civil nuclear agreement signed a decade later.

That experience has reinforced confidence among many policymakers that disagreements can be managed without permanently damaging the relationship.

For now, both countries face difficult choices.

Washington is attempting to increase pressure on Russia through energy-related measures. India is focused on protecting energy security and economic stability.

How those competing priorities are balanced in the months ahead could shape one of the world's most important strategic partnerships and determine whether a dispute over oil becomes a temporary disagreement or a deeper source of long-term friction.