Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests: Moscow

The demise of the Russian mercenary leader occurred just a day after he released his initial video message, marking his reappearance following a short-lived mutiny in late June. This video circulated on Telegram channels associated with the Wagner Group and seemed to be filmed in an African backdrop.

Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been officially declared deceased following genetic examinations of the bodies retrieved from the plane crash that occurred on Wednesday, as confirmed by Russian authorities.

The Investigative Committee reported that the identities of the ten victims have been successfully determined and match those listed on the flight's passenger manifest.

Six people like Yevgeny Prigozhin who dared to stand up to Vladimir Putin, but met with dire outcomes

The tragic incident involved Prigozhin's personal aircraft, which crashed in the northwest region of Moscow on August 25, resulting in the loss of all individuals aboard.

While some have speculated that the Kremlin may be implicated in the crash, these claims have been categorically denied by Russian officials.

In June, Prigozhin took part in a notable event when he orchestrated a rebellion against President Putin, leading his military faction towards Moscow. However, this endeavor was abandoned around 100 miles from the capital, as the troops ultimately opted to return to the frontline.

Social media platforms buzzed with videos depicting the aftermath of a private plane crash, allegedly carrying Prigozhin, plummeting from the sky, reportedly due to a missile strike.

The demise of the Russian mercenary leader occurred just a day after he released his initial video message, marking his reappearance following a short-lived mutiny in late June. This video circulated on Telegram channels associated with the Wagner Group and seemed to be filmed in an African backdrop.

WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

In the footage, Prigozhin is captured standing in a desert, dressed in camouflage attire while wielding a rifle. The backdrop features armed individuals and a pickup truck. Clues from Prigozhin's statements and content within the pro-Wagner channels strongly hint that the video was shot in Africa.