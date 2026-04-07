Iranian artist Ali Ghamsari staged a sit-in protest by playing the taar outside the Damavand Power Plant, a site threatened by US President Donald Trump. This nonviolent act is a call for peace amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian artist staged a sit-in protest and performed outside a power plant after US President Donald Trump warned of potential strikes on critical infrastructure. The artist, Ali Ghamsari, performed outside the Damavand Power Plant, which the US has threatened to strike if Iran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz by the end of Trump's ultimatum.

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Ghamsari, a well-known performer linked with the ancient Persian instrument taar, has chosen music as a means of resistance. He is seated outside the power plant, playing his instrument in what he characterises as a nonviolent protest against the elimination of critical public services.

In a video shared online, he said, “I'm currently at the Damavand power plant. Cannot say, wish you were here with me also. Since this is the site that has been threatened with attack which I hope won't happen. I hope the sound of my taar can have an impact on peace, can help the lights in homes from going out.”

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His simple yet symbolic protest occurs against the backdrop of escalating international tensions. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil transit route, has been at the center of the conflict, with interruptions driving up oil prices.

Trump's Fresh Attack

Trump issued an ultimatum to Tehran to resume operations along the pipeline, giving a deadline and warned that failure to comply might result in large-scale infrastructure strikes. His speech contained stern threats about closing important infrastructure, including power plants, if an agreement is not reached.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**n' Strait, you crazy ba**rds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J TRUMP," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iran Reacts to Trump's Remark

In reaction, Iranian authorities have urged residents to come forward in protection of public facilities. Citizens around the country, including artists, students, and sports, are being encouraged to create human chains around power plants on April 7. The goal is to build a visible, communal barrier that communicates resistance to future attacks on critical supplies such as power, water, and gas.