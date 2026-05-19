An Indian man in Canada sparked debate online after revealing that a tree cutter earned $700 in just one hour. The viral Instagram video highlighted the earning potential of skilled labour jobs, with social media users sharing mixed reactions and experiences.

An Indian man living in Canada has gone viral on social media after sharing how much he paid a tree-cutting professional for just one hour of work. The video, posted on Instagram by a man identified as Vishal, has sparked a wider discussion online about the earning potential of skilled labour jobs in Canada. In the clip, Vishal explained that professions such as tree cutting, snow clearing and lawn maintenance can generate significant income for people with the right skills, experience and equipment.

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Earned $700 in Just One Hour

In the viral video, Vishal revealed that he paid nearly $700 to a tree-cutting worker for trimming branches around his property.

“Who says there is no money in Canada? This person earned $700 from me in just one hour by cutting tree branches,” he said in the video.

He clarified that the work should not be underestimated, adding that it requires technical knowledge, proper tools and practical expertise. Vishal also mentioned that the worker remains fully booked during the summer season and takes up snow-clearing jobs during winter.

“When I calculated how much he could be earning every month, I was shocked,” he added.

Skilled Labour Jobs Gain Attention Online

Vishal further explained that such professions involve more than physical labour and require expensive machinery and years of experience.

“This kind of work is not only about hard work. It also requires skill and specialised equipment. If someone knows this work well, they can earn very well in Canada,” he said.

He encouraged people to look beyond traditional white-collar jobs and understand the earning potential in trades and service-based professions.

“If you think there is no money in Canada, then check how much grass cutters, snow cleaners and tree cutters earn,” he added.

The video was shared with the caption: “He earns so much in Canada, it will blow your mind.”

Social Media Users Share Reactions

The video quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing their own experiences and opinions in the comments section.

One user wrote, “I had two large trees cut in my backyard and the work took three days. I paid $6,000.”

Another commented, “There are huge expenses involved in running such a company.”

A third user wrote, “This is the reality in Canada. In many fields, skills matter more than degrees.”