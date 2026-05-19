Kuwait's Interior Ministry has arrested 11 people, including an Indian national, in a massive security crackdown on drug trafficking. Authorities seized a huge stash of various drugs, weapons, and cash from the accused.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry has arrested 11 people in connection with several drug-related cases. The action was led by the General Directorate for Drug Control, which is part of the Criminal Security Sector. The arrests are the result of a widespread security operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking and use in the country.

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The ministry announced that the arrested individuals include two Kuwaiti citizens, one Egyptian, two Bangladeshis, one Indian, two Nepalis, and three Bedouns (stateless individuals). A variety of illegal items were seized from the accused, including different types of narcotics, psychotropic substances, weapons, ammunition, and alcohol.

Officials recovered approximately 150 grams of liquid meth, 43 grams of meth, 202 grams of heroin, 41 grams of hashish, one gram of cocaine, and 70 ml of synthetic cannabinoid liquid. In addition to this, they also found 507 Captagon pills, 80 grams of Lyrica, 210 Lyrica capsules, and two cigarettes filled with hashish.

Security forces also confiscated alcohol bottles and digital devices, which they suspect were used for distributing the drugs. The ministry also reported seizing one gun, 39 bullets, a magazine, and 290 Kuwaiti Dinar in cash, believed to be proceeds from the drug trade.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against all the accused, and they have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and action.