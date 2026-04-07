A jar of Nutella made a surprise appearance during NASA's Artemis II mission, seen floating in zero gravity inside the Orion spaceship. The moment quickly went viral on social media, providing the brand with what many called the best free advertisement in history.

A jar of Nutella achieved a new record by going to lunar orbit with the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission, earning the chocolate hazelnut spread firm its best advertisement of all time at no expense. During NASA's webcast, the Nutella Jar was spotted wandering within the Orion spaceship while the crew was working. In zero gravity, the jar floats into view. It gently spun, ensuring that the label faced the camera, as if it had been meticulously positioned for a photograph.

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The video quickly circulated on social media, with viewers enthralled by the moment a Nutella jar appeared to drift weightlessly into the screen, strike its mark with remarkable precision, then glide out, as if it had practiced the entire thing.

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Nutella itself was quick to embrace the moment. The brand reposted the video on its official X account, writing: "Honoured to have travelled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights."

Social Media Reacts to Nutella Post

The comment area under Nutella's post rapidly took on a life of its own, with people expressing both amusement and surprise. "Proof that we adore Nutella to the moon and back!" one person joked, while another added, "Aliens and small green beings peering up there will be overjoyed to see Nutella. What is this fantastic stuff?"

NASA's Kennedy Space Center also joined in, writing, "Enjoying sweet treats while our Artemis crew takes sweet photos of the Moon!"

Another person wrote, "Nutella just received the most badass free ad in perhaps human history. A jar of it drifted across the camera on the Artemis II webcast, unconcerned about its location halfway to the Moon. All it needed was zero gravity and an excellent brand moment."

About Artemis II

According to Fox News, the now-famous event occurred only minutes before the Artemis II crew achieved a critical milestone, exceeding Apollo 13's distance record. Shortly after, the crew lost contact with Earth for around 40 minutes as the spacecraft travelled behind the Moon, momentarily becoming some of the most isolated humans in history.

Once communication was restored, the mission continued, with the crew recording rare images of a solar eclipse from near the Moon's surface, adding to the mission's expanding list of historic milestones.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen are slated to return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean after a multi-day voyage.