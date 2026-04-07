A popular Instagram video shows a group of tourists cutting the line and photobombing others at Tokyo's famed Hachiko Statue, sparking a widespread online debate about tourist etiquette. The person filming eventually intervened, asking the group to respect the queue like everyone else.

A popular Instagram video has ignited online discussion when a group of visitors was spotted interrupting a queue at Tokyo's famed Hachiko Statue, with many viewers pointing out a lack of basic civic courtesy. The video, shared by the Tokyo Munching account, has received over 513k views and a rush of replies, with people commenting on etiquette at busy tourist attractions.

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Describing the incident, the caption reads: “Right by Shibuya Crossing, I saw a massive line for the Hachiko Statue, people waiting 10, 20, even 30 minutes for a photo. Then a group started creeping up and photobombing everyone. Had to put my phone down and step in, if you want the shot, wait your turn like everyone else. Sometimes you’ve gotta call things out when they’re not right.”

The video shows a huge queue of tourists patiently waiting to take selfies at the monument, which is located near Tokyo's popular Shibuya crossing. However, a group allegedly began cutting through the queue and constantly photobombing others, interrupting the flow and upsetting others waiting their turn. The guy filming ultimately intervened and asked them to follow the queue.

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Though the nationalities of the tourists are unclear, many assumed they were of Indian descent and started posting comments like “Always Indians”.

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Many viewers agreed, pointing out that respecting lines is an important facet of civic conduct, particularly in countries like Japan where public discipline and order are strongly engrained in daily life. Others pointed out that such occurrences risk spreading unfavourable assumptions about tourists who do not adjust to local standards.

An individual wrote, “As an Indian, I am ashamed. We are tired of this behaviour too.” Another added, “Always Indian.” A third expressed, “Always Indians cutting the line.”

An individual commented, “I’d like to add something to this. Please be mindful that there are so many such people travelling internationally for the first time in their lives. I understand this is not right, but so many of these folks are just unaware of such norms."

The Hachiko Statue itself is more than simply a photo opportunity. It honours Hachiko, the devoted Akita dog who waited for his owner every day at Shibuya Station, even years after he died. Today, the monument represents devotion and patience, virtues that many online believed were strangely absent during the famous moment.