PM Modi met Danish PM Mette Frederiksen ahead of the India-Nordic Summit. He also elevated India-Norway ties to a "green strategic partnership," with both nations signing 12 agreements to boost cooperation in climate, tech and other domains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ahead of the third India-Nordic Summit. The meeting comes in-line with series of engagements to strengthen relationship with Nordic countries. Earlier PM Modi held bilateral meeting with Finland's PM Petteri Orpo Frostadottir and Iceland's PM Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir.

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PM Modi is set to join the third India-Nordic Summit in the capital, convening with the prime ministers of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden. The high-level conference is designed to solidify New Delhi's geopolitical alignment with the Nordic bloc, building upon the foundational frameworks established during previous iterations in Stockholm in 2018 and Copenhagen in 2022.

India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Norway have elevated their bilateral ties to a "green strategic partnership" following talks with the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised the discussions as "fruitful conversations" and highlighted cooperation in clean and sustainable sectors as a major outcome of the meeting. "One of the most important highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a green strategic partnership, which will strengthen cooperation within clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy and green shipping, as well as several other areas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that both sides also explored ways to deepen collaboration in "innovation, research, education, health services and skills development".

Broadening Cooperation with 12 Pacts

On Monday, India and Norway marked a significant upgrade in bilateral ties with the signing of 12 agreements and initiatives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the Nordic country, signalling a broad expansion of cooperation across climate, technology, maritime, and scientific domains.

The visit marked a major upgrade in India-Norway relations, with both sides agreeing to elevate the partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable development, clean energy transition, and green industrial growth.

A Joint Statement was adopted in this regard, focusing on climate action, circular economy initiatives, and leveraging Norwegian technological expertise alongside India's scale and manufacturing strengths, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

These came as part of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation tour, which also included the Nordic country.