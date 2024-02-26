Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Emirates crew uses Taekwondo & flexicuffs to subdue drunk passenger on Dubai-Islamabad flight

    Emirates crew successfully manages an unruly passenger mid-flight from Dubai to Islamabad, employing Taekwondo training and flexicuffs, highlighting challenges airlines face in maintaining safety.

    Viral Video: Emirates crew uses Taekwondo & flexicuffs to subdue drunk passenger on Dubai-Islamabad flight snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    In a recent incident aboard Emirates flight EK614 from Dubai to Islamabad, cabin crew faced a challenging situation when a reportedly drunk passenger became violent mid-flight. The incident unfolded during the two-and-a-half-hour journey in the early hours of Sunday. A video circulating on the internet captures the moment Emirates cabin crew members managed to control the unruly passenger. The footage shows the crew restraining the individual with flexicuffs after he exhibited disruptive behavior. The use of flexicuffs, provided by other crew members, proved effective in subduing the unruly passenger.

    Emirates cabin crew members undergo annual Taekwondo training to efficiently handle and restrain disruptive passengers. This specialized training equips them with the necessary skills to manage challenging situations professionally.

    The flight landed in Islamabad around 1:20 am on Monday, where the intoxicated passenger was escorted off the aircraft in a wheelchair. Despite attempts to calm him down and sober him up with water, the disruptive behavior persisted.

    Reports suggest that, despite causing fear among passengers, the individual may have influential connections, potentially allowing him to avoid criminal charges.

    As of now, Emirates has not released a formal statement regarding the incident, and requests for comment remain unanswered. The airline's response, once provided, is anticipated to offer more insights into the incident and the measures taken to address it.

    Drunken incidents on flights to Pakistan are not uncommon, as some passengers perceive it as an opportunity to consume alcohol before arriving in a country where alcohol consumption is strictly regulated. In Pakistan, alcohol is primarily allowed for foreigners in select hotels.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lady cop in Lahore recommended for Pakistan's top police medal for saving woman from radical mob

    Lady cop in Lahore recommended for Pakistan's top police medal for saving woman from radical mob (WATCH)

    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases AJR

    Several Indians discharged from Russian army; actively pursuing cases: MEA

    National Museums Scotland scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'Dragon' fossil

    Unveiled: Complete fossil of a 240-million-year-old 'Dragon'

    Columbia is sending a robot to recover bounty worth billions from 'holy grail' of shipwrecks

    Columbia is sending a robot to recover bounty worth billions from 'holy grail' of shipwrecks

    SHOCKING! 10-year old boy dies during circumcision surgery in Dhaka due to anesthesia overdose vkp

    SHOCKING! 10-year old boy dies during circumcision surgery in Dhaka due to anesthesia overdose

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki RKN

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki

    Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-year-old biker's life cut short in wheelie mishap near Nelamangala vkp

    Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-year-old biker's life cut short in wheelie mishap near Nelamangala

    Football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic proud of Kerala Blasters FC players after comeback win over FC Goa; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic proud of Kerala Blasters FC players after comeback win over FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-758 February 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-758 February 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon