A woman's post about Domino's delivery has sparked a debate online after a delivery worker appeared to drop and flip the pizza. She questioned whether the incident was linked to her tip and criticised the worker’s behaviour. Viewers reacted strongly, with some defending tipping while others said poor service should never involve mishandling food.

A woman named Jasmine Ortiz, living in Bushwick, New York, US, has shared CCTV footage showing a Domino's delivery worker dropping off her pizza in what she described as a rude manner, sparking a debate over tipping, customer service and food handling. The footage appears to show the delivery worker stopping at a partly open door rather than fully entering the outside area. He then drops the pizza on the floor before it appears to flip upside down. He quickly walks away after the delivery.

Woman questions delivery worker's behaviour

In her caption, the woman said the Domino’s worker was 'extremely rude' while delivering her food. She said she had done nothing to him and wondered whether his attitude was linked to the amount she had tipped. She argued that a customer's tip should not determine whether they receive basic courtesy and professionalism. She also questioned the standards of people being hired for delivery jobs.

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Viewers divided over tipping

The video drew strong reactions, with several viewers focusing on the moment the pizza appeared to be flipped.

"Throwing the pizza is one thing, flipping it is crazy," one person commented on her video post. Another wrote that the woman should visit the store and identify the delivery worker.

Some users also questioned what might have happened to the pizza before it reached the customer.

However, one commenter argued that customers should tip appropriately, saying the cost of delivery should be considered when deciding the tip.

Others rejected that argument, saying a tip should not be required for a delivery worker to handle food properly. The incident has since fuelled a wider online discussion about tipping culture and basic standards of customer service.