Fortis Healthcare chairman spotted a baby cockroach crawling around his dinner table at Romano restaurant in Mumbai's JW Marriott Sahar. He jokingly called it 'Roachie' and said that the sight ruined his appetite and forced him to leave. Seth also tagged Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe. Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded, promising probe.

A baby cockroach turned an expensive dinner at Mumbai’s JW Marriott into an unexpected social media talking point after renowned cardiologist and Fortis Healthcare chairman Dr Ashok Seth spotted the insect crawling around his table. Dr Seth was dining at Romano, the Italian restaurant at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, on Saturday evening when he noticed the cockroach moving around the dishes. He later shared a video of the insect on X, sarcastically naming it “Roachie” and saying the uninvited guest appeared keen to join their dinner. Marriott Bonvoy Assist responded to Dr Seth's X post and assured that they would look into the matter.

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Dr Ashok Seth's 'Roachie' joke

In his post, Dr Seth wrote that the baby cockroach was on his table “wanting to share our dinner”. He joked that despite their attempts to persuade it to leave, the insect refused to move and “maybe wanted pizza and not pasta”.

The humour, however, did not hide his disappointment. Dr Seth said the sight took away their appetite and that they eventually left without finishing their dinner.

The incident quickly attracted attention because of the setting: a five-star hotel where diners pay premium prices and expect high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Seth said he considered the incident serious and claimed that finding one cockroach made him concerned about possible hygiene problems elsewhere. He also said he had been dining with foreign delegates and described the experience as embarrassing for the country.

JW Marriott responds to cardiologist

The Marriott Bonvoy Assist account responded to Dr Seth’s post, thanking him for bringing the matter to its attention and saying the hotel took it seriously.

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The account asked him to send his first and last name and confirmation number by direct message so the matter could be investigated.

Dr Seth then added another pointed remark. He said he was thankful to be 'in Mr Mundhe’s territory' and suggested Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe would look into the matter.

He tagged Mundhe, FSSAI and JW Marriott in his post.

Why Tukaram Mundhe was tagged

The reference to Mundhe was significant because the Maharashtra FDA commissioner has led an extensive food-safety enforcement drive since taking charge in May.

The campaign has included inspections and raids at restaurants, hotels, food outlets, manufacturers and other establishments across the state. The FDA has issued notices and suspended licences in cases where food handling, storage, refrigeration or sanitation requirements were found to be lacking.

Reuters reported in August that the enforcement campaign had included thousands of food-safety raids and had targeted establishments ranging from street vendors to upscale restaurants and major chains.

Against that backdrop, Dr Seth’s decision to tag Mundhe gave the cockroach incident an additional food-safety angle.

Social media reacts to 'Roachie' video

The video and Dr Seth’s post triggered a mix of humour, anger and concern online.

Some users joked about the cockroach behaving like a restaurant employee or food-and-beverage manager inspecting the dining area. Others used the incident to question hygiene standards at expensive hotels and restaurants.

One user joked that the cockroach had arrived for dinner and refused to leave, while another said that if a cockroach was visible on the dining table, people could only imagine what might be happening in the kitchen.

Several commenters focused on the money customers pay at luxury hotels, saying premium prices should come with strong hygiene standards. One person shared an alleged past experience at another hotel, claiming dead mosquitoes had been found in desserts. That account was not independently verified.

Another commenter broadened the discussion, arguing that kitchen hygiene and food-handling practices should be regularly audited. Others called for stronger action from food-safety authorities.

There were also lighter reactions, with users joking about 'roach coaches' and suggesting that the insect had simply chosen the wrong table for dinner.

One cockroach, bigger hygiene debate

The incident itself establishes that Dr Seth says he saw a baby cockroach on his restaurant table. It does not, by itself, establish the condition of the hotel’s kitchen or prove that there is a wider infestation.

However, the episode has reopened a familiar question for diners: what level of hygiene should customers expect when eating at premium restaurants?