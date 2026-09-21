An Indian student moved to Australia eleven years ago for higher education. Unable to find work in his chosen field, he began delivering pizzas. Through dedication and strategic partnerships, he eventually purchased three pizza franchises. His business success allowed him to buy homes in Australia and India, alongside a BMW car.

An Indian man’s 11-year journey in Australia has gone viral after he transformed his early days delivering pizzas into a life that now includes three restaurants, a house, a BMW and Australian citizenship.

The story was shared on X by entrepreneur Vineeth K, who described the man as his extended brother-in-law. According to Vineeth, he moved to Australia 11 years ago to study after moving there for education and better opportunities abroad. After completing his education, he was unable to find a job in his field and started working full-time at a pizza shop, including delivering orders to customers.

His first business breakthrough came three years later. Vineeth wrote, “He got a full-time job at a pizza shop, started working, and 3 years later, with a partnership and some funds, took up a pizza franchise.”

The franchise grew, allowing him to acquire two more pizza franchises. Today, the businessman owns three restaurants and a home in Australia, along with a BMW. Vineeth said he built a house in Hyderabad and brought his parents to Australia.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the man returned to India and got married before later taking his wife to Australia. His business continued to prosper.

Vineeth shared the story while celebrating his brother-in-law’s Australian citizenship. “My extended brother-in-law received Australian citizenship for himself and his family this week,” he wrote on X.

He added, “He worked his a** off delivering pizzas in the early days. Seeing this kind of journey and success is really infectious.”

One user wrote, “Such a wonderful story of how hard work and determination beats educational qualification.”

Another commented, “This is only possible in Australia. In India population and competition is too high.”

A third user said, “You don’t need to highlight no merit thing. It’s totally fine to deliver, pizzas and be successful in life.”

Another agreed, writing, “That's the thing, these countries provide opportunities to excel. You can work hard and prove your skills, you can grow.”

The story highlights his journey from entry-level work to business ownership and citizenship.