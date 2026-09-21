An elderly woman reportedly showed signs of life after being placed inside a refrigerated coffin - only to die two days later in northern China, leaving relatives and social media users stunned.

An elderly woman reportedly showed signs of life after being placed inside a refrigerated coffin - only to die two days later in northern China, leaving relatives and social media users stunned. The woman, who was in her 70s and from Hebei province, had reportedly been suffering from cerebral thrombosis for decades and was also battling cancer, according to mainland Chinese media reports.

After doctors determined that her cancer could no longer be treated, her family brought her home so they could provide end-of-life care.

On September 8, relatives reportedly found the woman with no apparent signs of life. Believing that she had died, the family placed her in a refrigerated coffin to preserve her body while waiting for relatives living outside the area to return for a final farewell.

The woman's daughter-in-law reportedly heard faint “humming” sounds coming from inside the coffin. Alarmed by what they heard, the family immediately opened it and removed the elderly woman.

When other relatives arrived on September 11, they reportedly found that the woman had regained consciousness and was able to open her eyes. However, she remained in critical condition and was unable to eat or drink.

The woman died later that night and was buried on September 13, with relatives attending her funeral.

The unusual account was later shared online by one of the woman's family members, prompting some social media users to question whether the incident was genuine.

The poster stated, “No one would fabricate a story about the life and death of their own family member.”

Some residents in the area also claimed they had heard about the incident and said the case was being discussed within the village.

A village official reportedly said the family had used the coffin's refrigeration function rather than its deep-freezing mode. The cooling was intended to preserve the woman's body while relatives waited to return home.

Doctors reportedly suggested that the unusual episode could have involved “apparent death” — a state in which a person's vital signs become extremely difficult to detect.

According to Health Times, people experiencing such a condition may have extremely weak breathing and heartbeats, significantly reduced metabolism and a deep coma, making them appear lifeless.

Medical professionals use strict criteria to determine whether a person has died and continue resuscitation efforts when there is a possibility that vital signs remain present.