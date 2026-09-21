A bizarre video showing a Coca-Cola truck, a Mentos truck and a man being sent flying into the sky has gone viral online, leaving viewers amused and questioning whether the footage is real.

A bizarre video showing a Coca-Cola truck, a Mentos truck and a man being sent flying into the sky has gone viral online, leaving viewers amused and questioning whether the footage is real. The clip opens with a Coca-Cola truck apparently leaking a huge quantity of the fizzy drink onto a road. A Mentos truck is seen parked nearby as a man approaches the spill carrying a large jar and begins collecting the Coca-Cola.

Things take a turn when the man opens the Mentos truck and pulls out crates of the candy. As the Mentos seemingly come into contact with the spilled Coke, a massive burst of smoke, foam and fizz erupts from the scene.

The reaction becomes even more dramatic as the force appears to launch the man high into the air, turning the bizarre roadside scene into what looks like a chaotic Coke-Mentos experiment gone wildly wrong.

Scroll to load tweet…

Social media users quickly spotted a clue that gave away the video's artificial origins. The crates in the clip are labelled "mentes" instead of "Mentos", with users pointing to the misspelling as evidence that the footage was AI-generated.

The original clip was reportedly created by TechHalla using GPT Image 2.5 to generate the still images and Seedance 2.5 to animate them. The creator also shared the process used to produce the footage, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the highly realistic-looking video was created.