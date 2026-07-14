During his four-nation tour of the Gulf, EAM S Jaishankar focused on energy security and discussed regional developments in West Asia. He met with leaders in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman to review bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

Energy security was an important part of the conversations during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to four countries in the Gulf region and there were also discussions on developments in West Asia. Answering queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the External Affairs Minister visited Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman earlier this month and had extensive discussions with the leadership, including at the highest level. "He also met with his counterparts in all four countries and discussed several issues that are of interest, including trade, energy, and investment. Energy was an important part of the conversation, and they also discussed the developments that are happening in West Asia and shared their perspectives on this particular issue. Energy security was an important part of the conversation that he had in the Gulf region," Jaiswal said.

Visit to Qatar

During his visit to Qatar, Jaishankar met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on energy, trade, investments and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Jaishankar commended the prominent and active mediation role played by Qatar in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations. He also interacted with representatives of the Indian community and commended their resilience during the challenging time of regional conflict and appreciated their commitment to deepening the India-Qatar partnership.

Visit to Bahrain

Jaishankar visited Bahrain on July 6-7. During the visit, he had an audience with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The two Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. They reviewed India-Bahrain bilateral relations and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors.

Visit to Oman

Jaishankar visited Oman on July 10 and held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. The two Ministers reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Oman Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Jaishankar conveyed India's appreciation to the Oman Goverment for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments.

Meetings in Kuwait

In Kuwait, the External Affairs Minister held meetings with the country's leadership. The two sides reviewed the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)