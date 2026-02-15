The BLA claimed the remaining seven detainees belong to regular units of the Pakistan Army. It alleged that proceedings were held in what it described as a “Baloch National Court”.

In the statement, the group accused the detainees of involvement in actions against civilians, enforced disappearances and participation in what it called a “genocide” of the Baloch people. It claimed the captives were allowed to respond to the allegations and that evidence and statements were recorded before a guilty verdict was announced.

Prisoner swap demand and warning

Despite the claimed convictions, the BLA said it is giving Pakistan one week to show readiness for a prisoner exchange. It said the seven detainees could be swapped for Baloch prisoners if authorities formally agree within the deadline.

The group also alleged that Pakistani authorities had ignored earlier proposals for exchanges and failed to prioritise the lives of their personnel. It warned that the “court sentence” would be carried out if no progress is made within seven days.

No official response yet

There was no immediate official response from Pakistan’s military or government regarding the claims. Independent verification of the BLA’s statements was not immediately available.