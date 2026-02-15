- Home
The Baloch Liberation Army claimed it detained 17 Pakistani soldiers, releasing 10 and holding seven for a proposed prisoner swap. The group said the freed men were ethnic Baloch linked to local policing units.
Claim of detention and release
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed it detained 17 Pakistani soldiers and released 10 of them, while keeping seven in custody. The group said the action is part of what it calls the 'second phase of Operation Herof'. The claim came in a statement issued by its media wing, Hakkal, through spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) detained 17 Pakistani personnel, releasing 10 due to their Baloch identity. The remaining seven, found guilty of war crimes by a BLA court, face execution unless Pakistan agrees to a POW exchange within a week. 7 DAYS ONLY pic.twitter.com/4i5ustEiB6
🔴 7 Pakistani soldiers captured by Baloch Liberation Army 🫢🤗 pic.twitter.com/IpZpmzw7hY
According to the statement, the 10 men who were freed are ethnic Baloch linked to local policing structures. The group said they were released after a warning, adding that the decision was taken in view of what it described as the “broader interests” of the Baloch population.
Allegations against remaining detainees
The BLA claimed the remaining seven detainees belong to regular units of the Pakistan Army. It alleged that proceedings were held in what it described as a “Baloch National Court”.
In the statement, the group accused the detainees of involvement in actions against civilians, enforced disappearances and participation in what it called a “genocide” of the Baloch people. It claimed the captives were allowed to respond to the allegations and that evidence and statements were recorded before a guilty verdict was announced.
Prisoner swap demand and warning
Despite the claimed convictions, the BLA said it is giving Pakistan one week to show readiness for a prisoner exchange. It said the seven detainees could be swapped for Baloch prisoners if authorities formally agree within the deadline.
The group also alleged that Pakistani authorities had ignored earlier proposals for exchanges and failed to prioritise the lives of their personnel. It warned that the “court sentence” would be carried out if no progress is made within seven days.
No official response yet
There was no immediate official response from Pakistan’s military or government regarding the claims. Independent verification of the BLA’s statements was not immediately available.
Alleged detentions in Panjgur raise fresh concern
A new wave of alleged enforced disappearances in Pakistan has intensified fear among families in Panjgur, where residents reported house raids and detentions. According to The Balochistan Post, armed personnel carried out searches in Pulabad locality and detained at least six individuals, who were later taken to unknown locations.
Eyewitnesses said two of the detained men were identified locally as Inayat and Rasheed, though other identities remain unverified.
Tasp resident allegedly seized from marketplace
Another reported case involves 23-year-old Zulfiqar, a resident of Tasp, who was allegedly seized from a marketplace on February 13, 2026. Residents claim men linked to a state-supported armed faction were involved in the operation.
Families say they have received no official information about the detainees’ whereabouts or legal status. The incidents have deepened anxiety among local communities already affected by similar past cases across the region.
Student case and rights concerns draw attention
Concern has also grown over the reported detention of Zakir Noor, a student from Panjgur who was allegedly picked up in Karachi on December 30, 2025. The Baloch rights group Paank stated that Noor was taken by security personnel without legal documentation and has not contacted his family since. Activists warn that secret detention facilities place detainees at serious risk and violate international safeguards against arbitrary arrest. Rights groups say students and young men, especially those who move to major cities for education or work, are frequently affected.
Families of the missing claim they have been left without updates or access to legal remedies. Authorities have not issued a public response to the allegations so far. Observers say the continuing reports are increasing pressure on security agencies to clarify procedures and ensure transparency in detention practices across affected regions.
