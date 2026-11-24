A suspected gas leak triggered a massive explosion at a Hanoi hotpot restaurant, killing six and injuring 10 others. Rescue teams rushed to the scene as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the blast.

In what was suspected to be a massive cooking gas leak, a massive explosion tore through a hotpot restaurant in Hanoi, reportedly killing six people and injuring over 10 others on Tuesday morning, November 24.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), people were seen sitting outside the restaurant when an explosion sent chairs, stools, and window panels flying onto the road. Those nearby were seen running for safety as debris scattered across the street, as the blast damaged nearby buildings and scattered debris across the road.

The hotpot restaurant was reportedly opening for business around 8 am when the sudden explosion left the premises severely damaged, with debris scattered across the street.

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How Did the Explosion at the Hanoi Hotpot Unfold?

The hotpot, which is located on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Hanoi's Dong Da District, became the epicentre of a chaotic rescue operation shortly after 8:00 AM local time when the blast partially collapsed the building and damaged roughly 10 neighbouring houses and shops.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred near a gas stove as the restaurant was preparing to open for business. The sudden blast partially collapsed the single-storey structure, but reportedly damaged nearly 10 nearby houses and shops within a 15-metre radius. The debris was scattered across more than 20 metres of the road.

Hanoi police and rescue teams rushed to the spot with eight fire engines and more than 60 firefighters and rescue personnel. The survivors were reportedly trapped beneath the rubble, and hydraulic machinery was used to lift heavy concrete slabs. Due to rescue operations, six people were confirmed dead, while 10 others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

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According to the Hanoi Department of Health, the injured were admitted to Saint Paul General Hospital, Dong Da General Hospital, and Hanoi Medical University Hospital, where four were at Saint Paul General Hospital, two at Dong Da General Hospital, and four at Hanoi Medical University Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung later visited the hospitals to meet the injured people while expressing condolences to the families of those killed. Authorities reportedly arranged temporary residents whose homes were damaged due to gas explosion at hotpot.

Police Probe Suspected Gas Leak Behind Deadly Hanoi Blast

Following a deadly explosion that claimed the lives of six people and injured over 10 others, the Hanoi Police Department's Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Division conducted a preliminary investigation into the cause of the blast, cordoning off Nguyen Van Tuyet Street for examination of the site and collection of evidence.

According to the reports, Senior Colonel Pham Trung Hieu stated that the explosion originated from the kitchen area and that while initial findings point to a gas cylinder blast causing the structural explosion, the investigators are still working to determine the exact trigger and any potential safety violations.

Following the police report, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc directed the Hanoi authorities to conduct an urgent investigation, establish the responsibility of those involved, and take strict action against any violations found.

The government also ordered the authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide financial and other assistance to families affected by the explosion.

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