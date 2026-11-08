A video showing Indian tourists having a bhandara-style meal inside a Vietnam airport has sparked debate over civic sense and travel etiquette, with social media users criticising the gathering.

A video showing a group of Indian tourists enjoying a traditional community-style meal inside an airport terminal in Vietnam has sparked a debate over travel etiquette and civic sense. The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows several travellers sitting on the airport floor and eating together in what appears to be a bhandara-style gathering. While some may view the incident as an informal group meal, many others have criticised the behaviour, arguing that public spaces, particularly international airports, should be treated with greater consideration and kept clean.

The video has drawn attention to the importance of maintaining civic sense while travelling abroad, with social media users questioning whether such gatherings are appropriate within airport premises. Several people have also pointed out that tourists represent their country when travelling internationally and should be mindful of local rules, public spaces and fellow passengers.

Indian Tourists Seen Having Bhandara-Style Meal At Vietnam Airport

The viral clip shows a group of Indian travellers sitting together on the floor of an airport terminal in Vietnam. They appear to have arranged their food on plates placed over sheets of newspaper spread across the floor, creating the impression of a traditional community feast.

Some members of the group can also be seen smiling and waving at the camera while eating, seemingly comfortable with the arrangement. However, the footage soon attracted criticism online, with viewers questioning the decision to organise a floor-based meal inside an international airport instead of using designated seating or dining areas.

Man Shares Video, Urges Travellers To Maintain Civic Sense

The video was shared on social media by Ashish Tripathi, who expressed concern over the incident and appealed to Indians travelling overseas to be mindful of their conduct in public places.

In his post, he wrote: "Very proud to tell y'all that our fellow Indians organized a bhandara inside terminal building of an airport in Vietnam. I would request everyone travelling abroad, please do'nt consider organizing this kinda setup in any airport."

His post brought further attention to the incident, with several users joining the discussion about responsible behaviour and respect for public spaces while travelling internationally.

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Harsh Goenka Reacts To Viral Vietnam Airport Video

Businessman Harsh Goenka also shared the video on X, raising concerns about how such incidents could affect the perception of Indian tourists abroad. He pointed out that Vietnam has become a favourite destination among Indian travellers and stressed the importance of behaving responsibly in international public spaces.

He wrote: "Vietnam has become a favourite new destination for Indian travellers. But if we turn their airports into picnic spots, spreading food and litter, we risk becoming very unpopular tourists. When will we learn to travel with civic sense?"

His remarks added to the wider conversation about travel etiquette, public cleanliness and the responsibility of tourists to respect the places they visit.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video triggered several reactions, with many social media users expressing disappointment over the behaviour shown in the clip. Some emphasised that travellers should maintain basic civic sense, particularly when visiting another country, while others said such incidents could create a negative impression of Indian tourists.

One user commented: “We need to learn civic sense and behave better .. especially when travelling. We represent a country with glorious history.”

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A second user wrote: "What a shameless behaviour. I have never seen this type of awkward scenarios in any Indian Airport. Very unfortunate."

A third user commented: “Every citizen travelling abroad is the brand ambassador of Bharat 🇮🇳. Such poor civic sense is not acceptable at all.”

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The incident has once again brought travel etiquette and civic responsibility into focus, with social media users highlighting the importance of respecting public spaces and maintaining cleanliness while travelling abroad.