Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, found love and companionship at the Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Himachal Pradesh after facing difficult pasts. The couple is set to marry on November 25, 2026, with the full support of the facility's management.

Love and companionship can come into people's lives at any age. A heartwarming story from the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh is doing just that. Two elderly residents of an old-age home have decided to begin a new chapter together.

Kanhaiya Lal, 75, and Sabina, 63, met at Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Dayoli and found comfort and companionship in each other and have decided to get married. The couple will tie the knot on November 25, 2026, following a court marriage and Hindu wedding ceremony.

Their story has touched many hearts, especially since they were both in difficult personal situations before they found each other at the care facility.

Who is Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina? Know Their Love Story

Kanhaiya Lal is a resident of Thunag village in Janjehli, Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. It was said that he was a farmer, and that he lived with his wife. However, his life changed after she passed away following a prolonged illness.

The couple had no children. According to reports, Kanhaiya Lal transferred his agricultural land to his brothers, but later faced difficult family circumstances and was forced to leave his home. He eventually began living in a cave in the forest.

He was admitted to Apna Ghar Old Age Home, Dayoli in 2022 where he found shelter and help.

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Sabina, meanwhile, originally hails from Kolkata. She reportedly travelled to Himachal Pradesh but lost her way and was found in the Mashobra area of Shimla. Police rescued her and took her to Nari Niketan in Mashobra, where she stayed for nearly four years.

In 2025, she was shifted to Apna Ghar Old Age Home in Bilaspur. It was at the old-age home that Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina first met. As they spent time together, their friendship gradually developed into a close bond.

The two are said to be supporting each other with day-to-day chores and providing emotional support. They have gone through lonely and hard times in their lives and they found each other. Their growing affection eventually led them to express their wish to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

According to reports, the couple shared their wish to marry with advocate Prakash Bansal, the founder of Apna Ghar Old Age Home. After speaking with them and understanding their decision, the management agreed to support their marriage and began making arrangements for the ceremony. Bansal reportedly said that this would be the first wedding of two residents at the facility.

Couple To Marry On November 25

The wedding is scheduled for November 25, 2026. The couple will first complete the legal formalities through a court marriage in Bilaspur. Traditional Hindu wedding rituals will then be conducted at the old-age home.

Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina are to move to a new old-age home in Nalagarh after the ceremony where reportedly arrangements have been made for them to live together.

Their story is a reminder that companionship, love and the chance for a new beginning know no age. For Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina, a chance meeting at an old-age home has opened the door to a new life together.