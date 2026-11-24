External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies discussed strengthening India-Germany ties, focusing on strategic, economic, and technological cooperation, including the Ukraine conflict and regional issues.

Jaishankar Meets Olaf Lies to Boost India-Germany Strategic Ties

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Minister-President of Germany's Lower Saxony state, Olaf Lies, and discussed strengthening India-Germany and India-European Union (EU) cooperation, with a focus on strategic, economic and technological partnerships amid the current global situation. Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said the discussions also covered the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues.

"Glad to meet Minister-President Olaf Lies of Lower Saxony, Germany. Discussed the strategic, economic & technological imperative of closer India-Germany and India-EU cooperation in the current turbulent era. Appreciate his positive sentiments in that regard. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," Jaishankar said in the post. Earlier on Monday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a meeting with a high-level delegation led by Lies, who is currently on his India visit, to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including automotive, engineering, ports, shipbuilding and ship recycling, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, skilled mobility and defence.

According to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, both sides also discussed opportunities in India's Defence Industrial Corridors and welcomed the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting its potential benefits for both sides. "The Minister-President invited Indian participation at Hannover Messe 2027," the Department of Commerce said in a post on X. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, also held a bilateral meeting with Lies and his delegation at Kaushal Bhawan in the national capital.

According to Chaudhary's post on X, the discussions focused on strengthening industry-linked vocational training, expanding apprenticeship opportunities and exploring collaboration in green skills and skilled workforce mobility. The engagement comes as India and Germany mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, opening further avenues for cooperation in developing a future-ready workforce.

Speaking to ANI, Lies said that Lower Saxony's interest in attracting skilled Indian students and professionals in sectors such as artificial intelligence, information technology, engineering and physics is to address the German state's demand for qualified workers. Highlighting India's young population and growing pool of skilled professionals, Lies said Indian talent could contribute to the technological and industrial development of Lower Saxony.

"It's really fantastic to see. There's such a young population here in India. And there are so many young people who are really interested in future topics in AI, in informatics, in techniques, and in physics," Lies told ANI. He said Lower Saxony was keen to encourage Indian students and skilled professionals to explore educational and employment opportunities in the German state. In addition to attracting skilled Indian professionals, Lies said Lower Saxony was exploring the possibility of sourcing hydrogen from India to meet its industrial requirements. The series of engagements during Lies' visit underlines the expanding scope of India-Germany cooperation across strategic, industrial, technological, defence and skill development sectors, alongside efforts to strengthen India-EU economic ties.