A Vietnamese cab driver, aided by passing motorists, rescued a 21-year-old passenger from jumping off Thuan Phuoc Bridge in Da Nang. The dramatic rescue was captured on a dashcam, and the young man was later reunited with his family.

In what was an act of split-second instinct and compassion, a Vietnamese driver saved a distressed passenger from jumping off Thuan Phuoc Bridge into the Han River on Thursday morning, November 19.

In a video that went viral on social media, the cab driver was seen following the young man in his car before he got down and grabbed the young man tightly by his T-shirt just as he climbed over the bridge railing, shouting for help as passing motorists and a scooter rider rushed in to pull him back to safety.

The entire incident was captured on the cab's dashcam, wherein the driver, identified as Dong Viet Phi Vu, was seen risking his own safety to prevent the 21-year-old passenger from jumping off the bridge in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Also Read: Viral Video: AI Mistakes Fake Flames For Fire, Triggers Sprinklers In China! (WATCH)

How Did a Vietnamese Driver Spot the Danger and Pull Off the Rescue?

Thuan Phuoc Bridge, which is located on the Han River in Da Nang, Vietnam, became the scene of an early-morning rescue after driver Dong Viet Phi Vu picked up the young passenger near Dragon Bridge around 5:40 am on Thursday, November 19.

According to a report by Vietnamese Insider, Dong Viet Phu Vu revealed that the passenger had spoken about his personal struggles involving family and friends during the journey. The driver said that he tried to comfort the young man and encouraged him to overcome his difficulties.

When they reached the Thuan Phuoc Bridge, the passenger offered the mobile phone to the cab driver as he did not have cash to pay, but Dong refused to accept it and told the passenger that he did not need to worry about the fare. However, when the young man got out of the cab and started walking towards the bridge, claiming that he wanted to exercise, Vu grew suspicious.

“Sensing something wasn’t right, I drove slowly behind him. At the same time, I alerted a nearby security guard and phoned the police,” Dong Viet PhuVu said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Vietnamese driver's fears eventually came true when the 21-year-old passenger climbed over the bridge railing and appeared ready to jump into the Han River. Vu immediately stopped his car, rushed towards him, and grabbed him tightly by his T-shirt, shouting for help.

A woman riding a scooter and several other passing motorists immediately stepped in to help the cab driver pull the young man back to safety. The young man was subsequently taken to the Hai Chau Ward Police Station, where officers contacted his family and arranged for his relatives to take him home.

‘You Cannot Just Stand By’: Why Dong Viet Phi Vu Stepped In

Vietnamese driver Dong Viet Phi Vu, who apparently became a hero for saving a 21-year-old passenger from jumping off Thuan Phuoc Bridge into the Han River, explained that he never faced a similar situation in his years as a ride-hailing driver, adding that he was compelled to act when someone was in danger.

“Throughout my many years working as a ride-hailing driver, this is the first time I have ever encountered a situation like this,” the driver told Vietnamese Insiders.

“I believe that when you see someone in danger, you should always find a way to help, you cannot just stand by or leave them behind,” he added.

Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the young man’s personal struggles remained unclear. However, according to local police, the 21-year-old man was reportedly experiencing emotional distress over family issues.

The passenger was from Dong Thap Province and was subsequently reunited with his family after officers contacted his relatives.

Also Read: 'I'm Heartbroken': Cow Statue In China Lists Beef Cuts, Protein Content; Indian Man Shocked (WATCH)