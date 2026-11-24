Air pollution may do more than damage the lungs and heart. A new study has found that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter could affect the brain by changing the activity of genes in its immune cells, potentially increasing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

The research, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation on November 11, 2026, combined health data from 475,325 people in the UK Biobank with experiments involving mice. Researchers found that people living in areas with the highest levels of air pollution were 25% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia than those living in the least polluted areas.

The findings also offer an explanation for how polluted air could affect the brain.