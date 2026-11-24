Indian traveller Deepak Samal records an alleged taxi scam in Almaty, Kazakhstan, claiming a driver quoted 2,000 for a 25-km ride before demanding 8,000. He warns tourists to use trusted taxi services.

An Indian traveller has shared a video highlighting an alleged taxi scam in Almaty, Kazakhstan, warning tourists to exercise caution when arranging transport after arriving at the airport. Deepak Samal documented his encounter with a taxi driver who allegedly quoted 2,000 in local currency for a 25-kilometre journey but later demanded 8,000. The driver also reportedly asked for 65 dollars, according to Samal. Sharing the video on social media, he said he had anticipated the situation and deliberately recorded the interaction to show other travellers how such alleged scams take place.

Indian Traveller Documents Alleged Taxi Scam In Almaty

In his social media post, Samal cautioned Indians arriving in Kazakhstan against accepting rides from unofficial taxi drivers who approach passengers at the airport. He alleged that the driver initially agreed to take him to his destination for 2,000 in local currency but later demanded 8,000 for the journey.

Samal said he was already aware of such practices and had informed his friend beforehand that they might encounter a scam. He added that he agreed to the ride because he wanted to document the incident and create a video to help other tourists avoid similar situations.

Warning travellers about the alleged incident, he said such experiences were not limited to Kazakhstan and could also occur in other destinations, including Azerbaijan. He urged visitors to remain alert and avoid falling for pressure tactics used by drivers.

Traveller Shares Safety Tips To Avoid Taxi Scams

Along with the video, Samal shared several precautions for tourists travelling in Kazakhstan and other countries. He advised passengers to confirm the fare before starting their journey and use reliable taxi-booking applications such as Yandex Go.

He also cautioned travellers against accepting rides from unofficial drivers approaching them at airports. Other suggestions included keeping phones, wallets and personal belongings secure and refusing to pay additional charges if drivers attempted to pressure them.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted several users to share their own experiences and offer travel advice in the comments section. While some recommended using app-based taxi services, others said they had encountered similar approaches from drivers in Almaty.

One user commented: "Yandex is the best for beginners."

Second user commented: "Yes were approached a lot at the airport, we just booked Yandex. Also, 1 more thing is global sim doesn’t work in Yandex, hence u need to buy sim. We had to purchase sim from the airport and that was expensive compared to eSIM that u can buy online before reaching Kazakhstan. Apart from taxi drivers, Kazakh people are extremely good, hospitality is great."

Third user commented: "This is the exact taxi guy who did the same to me, just 1.5months ago in Almaty!!"

The comments suggest that other travellers have also reported similar encounters with drivers in Almaty. However, these are individual accounts shared by social media users and do not establish how widespread the practice is.

Use Trusted Taxi Services When Travelling Abroad

Samal's video serves as a reminder for international travellers to take precautions when arranging airport transfers. Tourists visiting Almaty can consider using established taxi-booking platforms, checking fare estimates before confirming a ride and avoiding unsolicited offers from drivers.

Confirming the fare in advance and keeping a record of the booking can also help prevent misunderstandings or disputes. Travellers should remain cautious if a driver demands an amount significantly higher than the agreed fare.