    US introduces fresh selection criteria for H-1B visa renewal pilot programme

    The US has formally launched a pilot programme to renew the H-1B foreign work visas domestically. Launched on January 29, the pilot renewal programme will run till April 1 and is likely to benefit thousands of Indian tech professionals.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    The US has formally launched a pilot programme to renew the much sought-after H-1B foreign work visas domestically, a move that is likely to benefit thousands of Indian tech professionals. Non-immigrant visas such as the H-1B permit US employers to hire foreign nationals for specialised jobs requiring advanced technical or theoretical training. Tens of thousands of workers from China and India are hired by IT businesses every year thanks to it.

    The experimental renewal process was started on January 29 and will end on April 1. It will enable holders of valid H-1B visas to renew their visas in the US prior to a brief travel overseas. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic State visit in June of last year, a statement was made in this respect.

    The State Department said on Monday that applications for the pilot project would be accepted from January 29, 2024, until April 1, 2024, or until all available places are filled, whichever comes first.

    This is for the first time in nearly two decades that a limited number of H-1B nonimmigrants will be able to renew their visas from within the US.

    According to the State Department, the pilot programme is voluntary and will accept about 4,000 applications every week. 2,000 of those applications will come from applicants who previously obtained an H-1B visa through one of the US diplomatic missions in Canada, and another 2,000 will come from applicants who previously obtained an H-1B visa through US embassies and consulates in India.

    On January 29, February 5, February 12, February 19, and February 26, application slots will be made available. It stated that candidates may only apply via the portal that is linked below during the times listed above. It also stated that applications would be processed in order of receipt until the weekly cap is met. Once the state department receives the applicant's passport and other necessary papers, the processing period is expected to be between six and eight weeks.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
