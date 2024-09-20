Quick and Easy Recipes: 7 Snacks you can make in just 15 minutes

Lifestyle
Roast papads over an open flame or in the microwave. Top with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a crunchy, flavorful snack.
Boil and cube potatoes, then toss with chaat masala, tamarind chutney, yogurt, and chopped onions. Serve garnished with coriander for a spicy, tangy treat.
Boil corn kernels and toss them with butter, chaat masala, lemon juice, and chopped coriander for a quick, tangy snack.
Combine yogurt with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and salt. Serve cold as a cool appetizer or dipping sauce.
Peanuts, green chilies, and onions are sautéed with flattened rice. Add turmeric and lemon juice, then garnish with coriander and sev for crunch.
Roast semolina in ghee, add sugar and water, and stir until thick. Garnish with nuts for a sweet, satisfying treat.
Combine puffed rice, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and sev. Mix with tamarind and mint chutney for a quick, flavorful snack.