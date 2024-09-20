Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: India's second richest woman; Know her investment and other details

    Discover Rekha Jhunjhunwala's rise as India's second richest woman. Learn about her financial achievements, investments, and her place among India’s wealthiest women, trailing only Savitri Jindal.

    article_image1
    Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the second richest woman in India. Her total assets are Rs 72,814 crore. Here are the details about her luxurious lifestyle, assets and unique investments.

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala has several luxury homes. Especially the magnificent residence facing the sea on Ridge Road in Malabar Hill. This 14-storey house was formerly known as Ridgeway Apartments. Rekha's husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought this bungalow between 2013 and 2017 for Rs 370 crores.

    article_image2

    Spread over 70,000 square feet, this property is one of the most prestigious areas of Mumbai. In addition to these 14 floors, they also own a 9-storey apartment worth Rs 118 crore.

    Personal life

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born on September 12, 1963. Later she graduated from Mumbai University. Married Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987. The couple's success story began when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made a name for himself as a leading stock investor.

    article_image3

    Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have three children named Nishtha, Aryaman and Aryaveer. Rakesh, known for his business acumen, was known as the Warren Buffett of India. He earned huge profits through his investment skills and amassed huge wealth.

    article_image4

    Real Estate Investments:

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala's real estate portfolio speaks volumes about her choices. In addition to the expensive bungalow, she made headlines in 2023 by buying five commercial office spaces in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chandivali in Andheri East for Rs 739 crore. Spread over a total of 1.94 lakh square feet, these properties have provided significant support to her investment sector.

    article_image5

    Large Scale Equity Portfolio:

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala's equity portfolio is currently valued at Rs 37,831 crore. This is a testament to her financial acumen. Rekha's investments yielded a profit of Rs224 crore in the fourth quarter. Titan Company (Rs 52.23 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 42.37 crore), Weler Estate (Rs 27.50 crore), NCC (Rs 17.24 crore), Tata Motors (Rs12.84 crore) are the major contributors to her dividend income. Apart from this, he has earned Rs 72.49 crore through shares of CRISIL, Escorts Kubota, Fortis Healthcare, Geojit Financial Services and Federal Bank.

    article_image6

    Total Wealth and Financial Status:

    According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a net worth of $8.7 billion, or Rs 72,814 crore. This huge wealth reflects her success in both stock market investments and real estate, making her the second richest woman in India.

