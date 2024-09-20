PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day US visit includes the Quad Summit, UN address, and meetings with tech leaders. The visit will focus on Indo-Pacific security, global crises like Ukraine and Gaza, and strengthening India-US ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his three-day visit to the United States starting Saturday (September 21). PM Modi will hold high-level talks with foreign leaders during his trip, as well as attend the annual Quad Summit and UN debates. The program includes key problems such as regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, current crises in Ukraine and Gaza, and Global South concerns. Here's an overview of what to anticipate during his visit:

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States begins with the annual Quad meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. He will hold separate bilateral sessions with the other Quad leaders, during which he will discuss defence, technological collaboration, and plans for dealing with existing global problems, like as those in Ukraine and Gaza.

Modi will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 23 at the Summit of the Future, with an emphasis on global cooperation, climate change, and sustainable development. His address would probably highlight India's position on international disputes as well as its strategy for closing development disparities.

At the Summit of Future at United Nations, PM Modi will address world leaders and is likely to highlight the concerns of the countries from Global South since India held a summit for Global South in August. He may also speak on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Before his UN talk, Modi will visit an Indian community gathering on Long Island on September 22, where he will interact with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the two countries' burgeoning connections.

Modi will meet with senior leaders from key American technology companies to discuss advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductor technology. The roundtable is expected to boost technological collaboration between India and the United States.

Latest Videos