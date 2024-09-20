Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda?

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day US visit includes the Quad Summit, UN address, and meetings with tech leaders. The visit will focus on Indo-Pacific security, global crises like Ukraine and Gaza, and strengthening India-US ties.

    PM Modi to begin 3-day US visit from September 21: What's on the agenda? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his three-day visit to the United States starting Saturday (September 21). PM Modi will hold high-level talks with foreign leaders during his trip, as well as attend the annual Quad Summit and UN debates. The program includes key problems such as regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, current crises in Ukraine and Gaza, and Global South concerns. Here's an overview of what to anticipate during his visit:

    Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States begins with the annual Quad meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. Modi will meet with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. He will hold separate bilateral sessions with the other Quad leaders, during which he will discuss defence, technological collaboration, and plans for dealing with existing global problems, like as those in Ukraine and Gaza.

    Modi will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 23 at the Summit of the Future, with an emphasis on global cooperation, climate change, and sustainable development. His address would probably highlight India's position on international disputes as well as its strategy for closing development disparities.

    At the Summit of Future at United Nations, PM Modi will address world leaders and is likely to highlight the concerns of the countries from Global South since India held a summit for Global South in August. He may also speak on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Before his UN talk, Modi will visit an Indian community gathering on Long Island on September 22, where he will interact with the Indian diaspora and strengthen the two countries' burgeoning connections.

    Modi will meet with senior leaders from key American technology companies to discuss advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductor technology. The roundtable is expected to boost technological collaboration between India and the United States.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post shk

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure dmn

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

    BREAKING: SC's YouTube channel hacked, shows videos promoting cryptocurrency XRP shk

    Supreme Court's YouTube channel HACKED: Renamed Ripple showing US-based company's cryptocurrency videos

    Animal fat in Tirupati laddoos: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks detailed probe into allegations snt

    'Animal fat' in Tirupati laddoos: Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks probe into Andhra CM's allegations

    West Bengal flood crisis: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand, DVC for 'man-made' disaster AJR

    West Bengal flood crisis: CM Mamata Banerjee blames Jharkhand, DVC for 'man-made' disaster

    Recent Stories

    Young 26-year old actress accuses Naigaon producer of harassment and molestation ATG

    Young 26-year old actress accuses Naigaon producer of harassment and molestation

    Lebanon Leaked document reveals 879 Hezbollah members killed in pager, walkie-talkie explosions; details here snt

    Lebanon: Leaked document reveals 879 Hezbollah members killed in pager, walkie-talkie explosions; details here

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS how her link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant affected her daily life RKK

    Urvashi Rautela REVEALS how her link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant affected her daily life

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post shk

    'Alien to our culture': EY Chairman regrets missing Anna's funeral, vows won't happen again; read post

    cricket IND vs BAN 1st Test Day2: India pacer Akash Deep knocks off stumps in back-to-back deliveries (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN 1st Test: Akash Deep knocks off stumps in back-to-back deliveries (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon