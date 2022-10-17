Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24, suggests latest report

    According to the media reports, more than 100 members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling Conservative Party are prepared to deliver letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady.

    UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24 suggests latest report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Despite a warning from Downing Street that doing so may lead to a general election, British legislators will attempt to remove Prime Minister Liz Truss this week, according to the Daily Mail. According to the tabloid, which cited anonymous sources, more than 100 members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling Conservative Party are prepared to deliver letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the chairman of the committee that oversees the Conservative Party's leadership election.

    Since its 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, Britain has lost three prime ministers as a result of its political turmoil. According to the story, the MPs would ask Brady to warn Truss that "her time is up" or to alter the party rules to permit an emergency vote of confidence in her leadership.

    The plan is reportedly being resisted by Graham, who claims that the Truss and newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt need a time to outline economic policy in a budget on October 31.

    Separately, The Times claimed that several legislators had undertaken private conversations about appointing a new leader to succeed Truss. Truss, who gained the leadership of the Conservative Party last month on a platform of tax reform, is now battling for her political life after abandoning crucial elements of the agenda. The chaos has fuelled discontent in the party, which is falling behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

    Truss is reeling under a looming threat of being finished as the UK PM owing to failure in managing soaring inflation in Britain and the currency hitting a record low. In reality, on September 23, her administration unveiled a mini-budget with the intention of reducing household taxes and energy costs.

    As the first black person to assume the position of UK Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed by Truss at the time the budget was presented. However, Truss fired her minister on Friday and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, plunging Britain into a new crisis.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss AJR

    Bookie odds favour Rishi Sunak comeback amid turbulence for British PM Liz Truss

    'China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan,' says President Xi Jinping; vows to strengthen military AJR

    'China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan,' says President Xi Jinping; vows to strengthen military

    WSJ carries full-page anti-India paid ad by fugitive ex-Devas CEO Ramachandran Viswanathan, gets slammed

    WSJ carries full-page anti-India paid ad by fugitive ex-Devas CEO Ramachandran Viswanathan, gets slammed

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    Recent Stories

    Bilkis Bano case: Rapists granted bail for good behaviour, says Gujarat govt to Supreme Court AJR

    Bilkis Bano case: Rapists granted bail for good behaviour, says Gujarat govt to Supreme Court

    India Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    Indian Army goes urgently shopping for 363 drones

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon