UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24, suggests latest report

Despite a warning from Downing Street that doing so may lead to a general election, British legislators will attempt to remove Prime Minister Liz Truss this week, according to the Daily Mail. According to the tabloid, which cited anonymous sources, more than 100 members of parliament (MPs) from the ruling Conservative Party are prepared to deliver letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the chairman of the committee that oversees the Conservative Party's leadership election.

Since its 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, Britain has lost three prime ministers as a result of its political turmoil. According to the story, the MPs would ask Brady to warn Truss that "her time is up" or to alter the party rules to permit an emergency vote of confidence in her leadership.

The plan is reportedly being resisted by Graham, who claims that the Truss and newly appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt need a time to outline economic policy in a budget on October 31.

Separately, The Times claimed that several legislators had undertaken private conversations about appointing a new leader to succeed Truss. Truss, who gained the leadership of the Conservative Party last month on a platform of tax reform, is now battling for her political life after abandoning crucial elements of the agenda. The chaos has fuelled discontent in the party, which is falling behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

Truss is reeling under a looming threat of being finished as the UK PM owing to failure in managing soaring inflation in Britain and the currency hitting a record low. In reality, on September 23, her administration unveiled a mini-budget with the intention of reducing household taxes and energy costs.

As the first black person to assume the position of UK Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed by Truss at the time the budget was presented. However, Truss fired her minister on Friday and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, plunging Britain into a new crisis.