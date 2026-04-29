Two people were stabbed in Golders Green after a man allegedly tried to attack Jewish people on the high street. Shomrim quickly intervened and detained him before police arrived and used a Taser. The attack took place near Golders Green Road and Sinclair Grove. Hatzola treated the victims at the scene. A video of the arrest has surfaced.

Two people were stabbed in Golders Green, north London (United Kingdom), on Wednesday after a man armed with a knife was seen running along the high street. Shomrim, the Jewish community's security group, said its volunteers responded within minutes, according to a report by BBC. They detained the suspect before Metropolitan Police officers arrived. Police then used a Taser and arrested the man.

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Victims Receiving Treatment

The attack happened near the junction of Golders Green Road and Sinclair Grove. Reports suggest the victims were visibly Jewish. Hatzola treated both injured people at the scene.

A viral video showing the suspect's arrest has since appeared online. Police are continuing their investigation.

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Local resident Gedale Weinberg told the BBC that the attack happened almost outside his home. He said he realised something was wrong when police cars and ambulances rushed to the area.

According to him, one stabbing took place on Golders Green Road outside a row of shops, while the second happened on a nearby side street close to a synagogue. He added that his road was placed under lockdown and armed police were at the scene.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was aware of the stabbing, which left two people injured. In a post on X, the group said police had detained a suspect and that it was working closely with the Community Security Trust, the government and police to fully understand what had happened.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as "deeply concerning". He said an investigation was under way and stressed that Britain must remain firm in tackling such offences. Sarah Sackman, the MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said she would meet the Home Secretary soon to discuss the incident. She confirmed that the suspect had been detained and thanked Shomrim for its quick action. She added that attacks on British Jews are attacks on Britain itself.

Earlier this year, Golders Green was shaken by another serious incident involving the Jewish community. In March, four Hatzola ambulances were deliberately set on fire, triggering several explosions caused by gas canisters inside the vehicles.

Police arrested three suspects in connection with the arson on April 1. They included two British men aged 20 and 19, and a 17-year-old boy with dual British and Pakistani nationality. They were all booked for arson. Before these arrests two were arrested and released on bail. Counter Terrorism Police said they were treating the case as an antisemitic hate crime.