Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, nearby residents were evacuated as a safety step while firefighters worked to control the fire. The situation was later brought under control.

BREAKING: A antisemitic arson attack in London has destroyed all ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest — a volunteer Jewish emergency service providing 24/7 lifesaving care.



London has fallen.



pic.twitter.com/joxuXn3R7b — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 23, 2026

Police officers from the Metropolitan Police remain at the scene and have started an investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police response and investigation

Police Superintendent Sarah Jackson said the incident is deeply worrying and has caused fear among local people. Officers are carrying out urgent checks and are also increasing patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Ushi Grossnass, a coordinator of the Crisis intervention and trauma support team and Misaskim NW and volunteer on Shomrim NW and talks to the media about the antisemitic arson attack, where three suspects torched 4 Hatzalah ambulances in Golders Green, London. pic.twitter.com/fRzLkykE7g — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 23, 2026

Investigators are trying to find out how the fire started and whether it was a planned attack. Early signs suggest it could be linked to hate crime, but officials say all possibilities are being examined.