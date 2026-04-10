Hate crimes against Sikhs in the US have risen by 3,700% over the past decade, increasing from six cases in 2015 to 228 in 2025. While overall hate crimes grew by 88% in ten years, they fell by 11% in 2025. Experts say certain groups still face targeted attacks. Sikhs were the third most targeted religious group in 2024.

Hate crimes against Sikhs in the United States have seen a massive rise over the past ten years. New data shows a 3,700% increase, highlighting growing concern about targeted violence against the community. Figures from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), reported by Axios, show that cases went up from just six in 2015 to 228 in 2025. This sharp jump points to a serious issue, even as overall hate crime numbers show mixed trends.

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Overall hate crimes show mixed trend

Across the US, total hate crime incidents increased by 88% between 2015 and 2025. However, in 2025, there was an 11% drop compared to the previous year.

Experts say this does not mean the problem is going away. Instead, it shows that while overall numbers may fall in some years, certain communities are still being targeted more heavily.

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The pattern of targeting

Hate crime experts believe that specific groups often face sudden spikes in attacks based on stereotypes and fear.

Brian Levin, a hate crime expert, explained to Axios that when a group becomes linked with strong or fear-based stereotypes, incidents against that group can rise quickly. This helps explain why some communities see sharp increases even when overall numbers change.

Sikhs among most targeted groups

A 2025 report by the Sikh Coalition found that Sikhs were the third most targeted religious group in 2024. Only Jews and Muslims faced more incidents.

It is important to note that anti-Sikh hate crimes have only been tracked as a separate category in recent years. This means earlier data may not fully show the scale of the issue.

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Other communities also affected

The data also shows rising hate crimes against several other groups over the past decade.

Anti-trans incidents saw the biggest jump, rising by 395%. Anti-Latino cases increased by 239%, reaching a record 1,014 in 2025 after an 18% rise that year.

Anti-Asian hate crimes went up by 195%, showing a steady upward trend. Anti-Jewish incidents rose by 123% over the decade, though they dropped by 29% in 2025 after earlier spikes.

Anti-Black hate crimes increased by 66%, while anti-white incidents rose by 51%. Cases targeting gay men saw a 27% rise, the smallest increase among the listed groups.

Growing concern over targeted violence

The findings show a complex situation. Even when total hate crime numbers fall in a given year, specific communities may still face rising threats.

This trend has raised concerns about safety and protection gaps in the US. Many experts say more awareness, better reporting, and stronger action are needed to address bias-driven violence.

The sharp rise in anti-Sikh incidents, in particular, has brought attention to the challenges faced by smaller communities that may not always receive enough focus.

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