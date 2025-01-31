UAE announces fuel prices for February 2025; Check new rates HERE

UAE fuel prices for February 2025 have been announced, marking an increase in petrol and diesel rates compared to the previous two months.

The UAE has announced the fuel prices for February, which will be higher than those in the last two months. Starting Saturday, February 1, residents of Dubai and other emirates will face an increase in the price of petrol and diesel. After hitting a one-year low in December 2024, the fuel prices remained unchanged in January 2025. However, starting this month, the rates will rise again.

UAE petrol prices February 2025:

Super 98: Will now be Dhs2.74 per litre, compared to Dhs2.61 per litre last month

Special 95: Will now be Dhs2.63 per litre, compared to Dhs2.50 per litre last month

E-Plus: 91: Will now be Dhs2.55 per litre, compared to Dh2.43 per litre last month

Diesel: Will now be Dhs2.82 per litre, compared to Dhs2.68 per litre last month

