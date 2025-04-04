user
JPMorgan Stock Drops After Trump’s Tariff Fallout Prompts Truist Target Cut Ahead Of Bank’s Q1 Earnings

Truist pointed to expectations of lower interest rates, slowing economic growth, and rising loan-loss provisions as key downside risks for the banking sector following President Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs announced earlier this week.

Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 1:05 AM IST

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares fell more than 7% on Friday morning after Truist Securities cut its price target on the stock to $264 from $268, citing elevated recession risks and a more significant-than-expected drag on earnings from the Trump administration’s newly announced tariffs.

While Truist maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, it warned that its initial forecasts for a 2% to 4% earnings downgrade no longer hold. “We now see deeper estimate cuts likely,” the brokerage said in a note, as per TheFly. 

It cited expectations for lower interest rates, slower economic growth, and rising loan-loss provisions as key drivers of downside risk for the banking sector.

The updated outlook follows President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade actions this week, which include a 25% tariff on auto imports and a minimum 10% tariff across all other U.S. trading partners. 

Chinese goods were hit hardest, facing a new 34% levy on top of existing 20% tariffs – raising total duties to 54%. Canada and Mexico were exempt from the latest round.

China’s Finance Ministry has hit back with its decision to impose a 34% tariff starting April 10 – mirroring the rate Washington unveiled earlier this week.

The broader banking sector slumped alongside JPMorgan. Shares of Citigroup (C) tumbled more than 9%, while Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) stocks each dropped over 6%.

JPMorgan on Thursday raised its estimate for the likelihood of a global recession to 60%, up from 40%, according to a Reuters report.

“Disruptive U.S. policies have been recognized as the biggest risk to the global outlook all year,” JPMorgan said in a client note. “The country’s trade policy has turned less business-friendly than anticipated.”

It added that the negative impact would likely be amplified by “retaliatory tariffs, a slide in U.S. business sentiment, and supply-chain disruptions.”

JPMorgan’s stock is down more than 12% in 2025 but still up by 6% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Trump Says China ‘Played It Wrong, They Panicked’ As Tariff War Fears Escalate

Latest Videos
RELATED STORIES

Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Clashing With Powell’s Inflation Warning

Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Clashing With Powell’s Inflation Warning

US Stock Market Losses Approach $10T Under Trump’s Second Term – Markets Extend Worst Two-Day Loss On Record

US Stock Market Losses Approach $10T Under Trump’s Second Term – Markets Extend Worst Two-Day Loss On Record

Sarepta Therapeutics Temporarily Halts Three Clinical Studies Of Elevidys: Retail Is Dull While Stock Drops

Sarepta Therapeutics Temporarily Halts Three Clinical Studies Of Elevidys: Retail Is Dull While Stock Drops

Stellantis Stock Falls Despite Offering Employee Pricing To Buyers After Trump Tariffs Trigger Factory Pauses – Retail Isn’t Convinced

Stellantis Stock Falls Despite Offering Employee Pricing To Buyers After Trump Tariffs Trigger Factory Pauses – Retail Isn’t Convinced

Trump Says China ‘Played It Wrong, They Panicked’ As Tariff War Fears Escalate

Trump Says China ‘Played It Wrong, They Panicked’ As Tariff War Fears Escalate

